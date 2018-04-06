Release: SD Veteran Shares Powerful Testimony of Noem’s Integrity, Accomplishments in New Ad

SD Veteran Shares Powerful Testimony of Noem’s Integrity, Accomplishments in New Ad

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Kristi Noem today released a new television ad featuring Don Ackerman, a South Dakota Vietnam veteran. Noem and Ackerman worked closely in the fight to keep the Hot Springs VA open.

“For the veterans of this state, Kristi Noem is our girl,” says Ackerman in the ad. “She stood up for us when it came to the VA in Hot Springs. And that’s not just Hot Springs. It’s across the entire state. And she gained nothing – absolutely nothing. She got no money in her campaign. She didn’t have us marching down the street with signs for her. She did it because it was the right thing to do. That’s Kristi Noem, and that’s the person I want to be governor.”

South Dakota is home to 72,000 veterans. As the state’s lone U.S. Representative, Noem has fought to protect the Hot Springs VA from closure, bring greater accountability to the VA, strengthen veterans’ benefits, and expand the Black Hills National Cemetery.

