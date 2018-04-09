Release: SDGOP Legislator Deb Peters featured among GOPAC 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders

GOPAC Announces 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders

Twenty-seven legislators selected for exclusive training in preparation to run for higher office or chamber leadership.

Arlington, VA (April 9, 2018) – Today, GOPAC announced its 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders, a list of promising legislators selected for their potential and ability to impact their state and the Republican Party.

“Our 2018 Emerging Leaders highlight our efforts to promote Republicans who advocate for the personal and economic security of Americans. These men and women are a superb addition to the roster of Republicans we are developing nationwide to lead in their state legislatures and/or run for higher office.” said GOPAC Chairman David Avella.

The Emerging Leaders program is a yearlong initiative to coach and develop state legislators from across the country on how to be effective legislative leaders.

This year’s class will begin their involvement at the 8th Annual Emerging Leaders Summit, which takes place from June 11th to 14th. The Summit gives participants the opportunity to learn from policy experts, veteran lawmakers, communications professionals and seasoned political strategists. These leaders return to their states better equipped to advance the ideas they are championing and prepare for the rigors of campaigning for higher office.

To be selected, an Emerging Leader must be nominated by a member of the organization’s Legislative Leaders Advisory Board or the legislative leader in their state.

GOPAC’s 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders:

Alabama Senator Clyde Chambliss

Arkansas Senator Trent Garner

Arizona Senator Sine Kerr

Connecticut Senator George Logan

Indiana Senator John Ruckelshaus

Iowa Senator Charles Schneider

Kentucky Senator Wil Schroder

Minnesota Senator John Jasinski

Mississippi Senator Rita Potts Parks

Oklahoma Senator Greg Treat

South Dakota Senator Deb Peters

Virginia Senator Bill DeSteph

Wyoming Senator Affie Ellis

Florida Representative Daniel Perez

Georgia Representative Matt Hatchett

Indiana Representative Todd Huston

Kansas Representative Tom Cox

Louisiana Representative Julie Emerson

Michigan Representative Mary Whiteford

Mississippi Representative Dan Eubanks

North Carolina Representative Holly Grange

North Dakota Representative Shannon Roers Jones

Ohio Representative Theresa Gavarone

Tennessee Representative Kevin Vaughan

Virginia Delegate Emily Brewer

Wisconsin Representative Mike Rohrkaste

West Virginia Delegate Riley Moore

To learn more about the Class of 2018, visit our website at gopac.org/emerging-leaders.

###

ABOUT GOPAC: GOPAC is the Republican Party’s premier center for educating and electing a new generation of Republican leaders. It’s a force in American politics as it ensures a healthy roster of prepared and tested state leaders are ready to lead in their legislatures and/or run for higher office.

