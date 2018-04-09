Release: SDGOP Legislator Deb Peters featured among GOPAC 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders

GOPAC Announces 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders
Twenty-seven legislators selected for exclusive training in preparation to run for higher office or chamber leadership.
Arlington, VA (April 9, 2018) – Today, GOPAC announced its 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders, a list of promising legislators selected for their potential and ability to impact their state and the Republican Party.
“Our 2018 Emerging Leaders highlight our efforts to promote Republicans who advocate for the personal and economic security of Americans. These men and women are a superb addition to the roster of Republicans we are developing nationwide to lead in their state legislatures and/or run for higher office.” said GOPAC Chairman David Avella.
The Emerging Leaders program is a yearlong initiative to coach and develop state legislators from across the country on how to be effective legislative leaders.
This year’s class will begin their involvement at the 8th Annual Emerging Leaders Summit, which takes place from June 11th to 14th. The Summit gives participants the opportunity to learn from policy experts, veteran lawmakers, communications professionals and seasoned political strategists. These leaders return to their states better equipped to advance the ideas they are championing and prepare for the rigors of campaigning for higher office.
To be selected, an Emerging Leader must be nominated by a member of the organization’s Legislative Leaders Advisory Board or the legislative leader in their state.
GOPAC’s 2018 Class of Emerging Leaders:
Alabama Senator Clyde Chambliss
Arkansas Senator Trent Garner
Arizona Senator Sine Kerr
Connecticut Senator George Logan
Indiana Senator John Ruckelshaus
Iowa Senator Charles Schneider
Kentucky Senator Wil Schroder
Minnesota Senator John Jasinski
Mississippi Senator Rita Potts Parks
Oklahoma Senator Greg Treat
South Dakota Senator Deb Peters
Virginia Senator Bill DeSteph
Wyoming Senator Affie Ellis
Florida Representative Daniel Perez
Georgia Representative Matt Hatchett
Indiana Representative Todd Huston
Kansas Representative Tom Cox
Louisiana Representative Julie Emerson
Michigan Representative Mary Whiteford
Mississippi Representative Dan Eubanks
North Carolina Representative Holly Grange
North Dakota Representative Shannon Roers Jones
Ohio Representative Theresa Gavarone
Tennessee Representative Kevin Vaughan
Virginia Delegate Emily Brewer
Wisconsin Representative Mike Rohrkaste
West Virginia Delegate Riley Moore
To learn more about the Class of 2018, visit our website at gopac.org/emerging-leaders.
ABOUT GOPAC: GOPAC is the Republican Party’s premier center for educating and electing a new generation of Republican leaders. It’s a force in American politics as it ensures a healthy roster of prepared and tested state leaders are ready to lead in their legislatures and/or run for higher office.
This should make Stace Nelson’s day!
Congrats to the Senator, but I don’t think there is anything “emerging” about her. The term limited Senator has been around long enough that she shouldn’t need a class to teach her how to lead.
