Release: SDREA General Manager Barnett to give update in Gettysburg tomorrow, May 25

SDREA General Manager Barnett to give update in Gettysburg on service territory

PIERRE – South Dakota Rural Electric Association (SDREA) General Manager Steve Barnett will be in Gettysburg tomorrow, Thursday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST at the 212 Mini Mall Coffee Bean Cafe to speak to the Gettysburg Rotary Club.

Barnett plans to give an update on the recent events SDREA has attended and will provide an overview of the service territory of the local electric cooperatives. SDREA’s member cooperatives currently serve more than 300,000 members.

Prior to being the general manager at SDREA, Barnett served as South Dakota Secretary of State for four years and he served as State Auditor for eight years.

Barnett is an Aberdeen native and currently resides in Pierre with his wife and four children.