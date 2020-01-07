Release: Second Ballot Question Validated for 2020 General Election

SECOND BALLOT QUESTION VALIDATED FOR 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

PIERRE – Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced a petition submitted for an amendment to the South Dakota Constitution was validated and filed by his office today. This ballot measure would legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana and require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp, including laws to ensure access to marijuana for medical use. The measure will be titled Constitutional Amendment A and will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot on November 3, 2020.

A constitutional amendment currently requires 33,921 valid signatures in order to qualify for the ballot. “As outlined in South Dakota Codified Law § 2-1-16, our office conducted a random sample of the petition signatures and found 68.74 percent to be valid,” stated Secretary Barnett. Based on the results of the random sample, 36,707 signatures were deemed valid.

Upon the filing of a ballot measure, any citizen may challenge the Secretary of State’s validation of the measure under South Dakota Codified Law § 2-1-17.1. Citizens challenging the validation shall submit an original, signed affidavit to the Office of the Secretary of State no more than 30 days after validation. Electronic submissions of affidavits will not be accepted. For this measure, the deadline to file a challenge is Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. central time.

This measure was the final ballot question submitted by the November 4, 2019 deadline. The South Dakota Legislature has the ability to include constitutional amendments on the 2020 Ballot and South Dakota citizens have the ability to submit a referendum petition concerning laws passed during the 2020 Legislative Session.

Detailed information on specific 2020 Ballot Questions may be found on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2020-ballot- questions.aspx.

-30-