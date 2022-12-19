Release: Secretary Joan Adam Announces Retirement

(Congratulations and thanks to Joan on her dedication to the people of South Dakota – PP)

Secretary Joan Adam Announces Retirement

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement.

“My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees is impressive and will continue to serve the state well. I am looking forward to focusing on family and personal commitments,” said Joan Adam.

Joan and her husband Karl live in Pierre, SD, where they have raised their five children. Their family also includes a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and one grandson.

Joan remains active in the Pierre community and has served as a Board Member and President of the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Community Foundation, Co-Chair of the Helmsley Cancer Center Fundraising Committee, and is currently serving as the Vice President of the Pierre School Board.

“Joan has lived a life of service to the Pierre community and to the people of South Dakota,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “She has been able to put families first because she recognizes the importance of her own family. I am grateful for her advice and wish her the best on everything that she does.”

Joan has served at the South Dakota Department of Health for a combined 20 years, including as Division Director for Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Division Director for Administration, and Secretary of Health. In between her division director roles, Joan returned home to raise her growing family.

