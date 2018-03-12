Release: Secretary of State Implements Legal Firewall as of February 28th.

Secretary of State Implements Legal Firewall

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 12, 2018

PIERRE, S.D. – The Office of the Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has implemented a legal firewall separating Secretary Krebs from any information pertaining to the 2018 United States House of Representatives election.

As a candidate for the position, Secretary Krebs instituted the policy to protect the integrity of her office and the election process. The policy, effective as of February 28, 2018, has been agreed to and signed by all office employees.

For more detailed information about the policy, visit: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/personnel-security-firewall-policy.aspx

