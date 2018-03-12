Release: Secretary of State Implements Legal Firewall as of February 28th.

Secretary of State Implements Legal Firewall
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 12, 2018
CONTACT: Tom Deadrick at (605) 773-3537 or Tom.Deadrick@state.sd.us
PIERRE, S.D. – The Office of the Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has implemented a legal firewall separating Secretary Krebs from any information pertaining to the 2018 United States House of Representatives election.
As a candidate for the position, Secretary Krebs instituted the policy to protect the integrity of her office and the election process. The policy, effective as of February 28, 2018, has been agreed to and signed by all office employees.
For more detailed information about the policy, visit: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/personnel-security-firewall-policy.aspx
Looks like an abrupt change in policy after she got caught campaigning from the office on Facebook.
Obviously a good idea but
1) Why as of February 28? Shouldn’t this have been as soon as she started circulating petitions?
2) If effective February 28, why not announced until March 13?
Does that assume she’s actually going to be at the Capitol?
Good move to have in place to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
Right, like the trump trusts.
Smart.