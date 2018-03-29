Release – Secretary of State: Tapio Officially Certified for South Dakota Congressional Primary

Secretary of State: Tapio Officially Certified for South Dakota Congressional Primary

(Wednesday, March 28, 2018) GOP Congressional Candidate, Neal Tapio has been officially certified for the June primary election, easily surpassing the signature verification requirement necessary to make the ballot. Tapio submitted a total of 2,959 signatures via nominating petition, 2,494 of which were accepted and certified by the office of the Secretary of State. Just over 1,900 certified signatures were required to become a certified candidate.

“I want to thank the dedicated army of supporters who completed this task on a purely volunteer basis,” Tapio said. “It means a lot to know that so many people sacrificed their time and effort to contribute to my campaign in this way and that our message is resonating with so many people across South Dakota who are fed up with the business as usual status quo of the GOP establishment in this state and across the nation,” Tapio said.

“The era of the career politician is over in this nation and I believe people in South Dakota realize that it’s time for citizens with real experience and a track record of success at a very high level of business and private enterprise to face issues head on and to bring real solutions to the problems and challenges facing America,” Tapio said.

Tapio, who served as President Donald Trump’s State Director during the 2016 campaign says petition gathering process revealed once again that the President’s anti-establishment message continues to resonate with South Dakotans who are tired of the long succession of establishment politicians who say all the right things at home but then go to Washington D.C. and serve as rubber stamps for the mainstream GOP leadership. Tapio says he looks forward to bringing his background of business success and social conservative principles to Washington in support of a populist resurgence that rewrote the electoral map in 2016.

“The Republican Establishment both here and in Washington is so afraid to tackle tough issues that they have done little but serve as controlled opposition to the globalist agenda that is destroying America’s future,” Tapio said.

“The American people are ready for leadership that puts America first and preserves the prosperity and quality of life that was created by a devotion to faith, family, freedom and free enterprise, but that has been compromised by decades of interventionist foreign policy, crony capitalism and socialism pushed at the highest levels of government,”

“It’s time we vigorously defend the greatness of America again. I am more than ready to answer that call.”