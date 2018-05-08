Release: Sen. Jordan Youngberg Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Sen. Jordan Youngberg Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

MADISON, SD: District 8 Senator Jordan Youngberg endorsed Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason is extremely knowledgeable and has many ideas to make our state a safe place,” Youngberg said. “I have listened to all the candidates for Attorney General and he has clearly separated himself from the field with his ideas to move the State forward and keep South Dakotans safe.”

Senator Youngberg resides in Madison and represents constituents in Moody, Lake, Miner and Sanborn Counties. Youngberg is both a small business owner and is the Vice-Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee and a member of the Senate Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee. Youngberg is also a member of the State-Tribal Relations Committee and a member of the Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Study Committee. Youngberg was also the Chairman of the 2017 Government Accountability Task Force.

“Jason is someone that I have asked in-depth policy and legal questions and he has answered them in a detailed understandable manner,” Youngberg said “Jason has already proven to me that he can do the job and work with legislators to understand and get legislation passed for our state.”

“Jason is a strong leader who has handled many stressful and challenging situations in his life, he has the judgment, temperament and leadership skills for the position” Youngberg said. “He will make an outstanding Attorney General and he has my full support”.

