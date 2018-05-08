Release: Sen. Jordan Youngberg Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Sen. Jordan Youngberg Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
MADISON, SD: District 8 Senator Jordan Youngberg endorsed Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“Jason is extremely knowledgeable and has many ideas to make our state a safe place,” Youngberg said. “I have listened to all the candidates for Attorney General and he has clearly separated himself from the field with his ideas to move the State forward and keep South Dakotans safe.”
Senator Youngberg resides in Madison and represents constituents in Moody, Lake, Miner and Sanborn Counties. Youngberg is both a small business owner and is the Vice-Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee and a member of the Senate Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee. Youngberg is also a member of the State-Tribal Relations Committee and a member of the Extraordinary Cost Fund for Special Education Study Committee. Youngberg was also the Chairman of the 2017 Government Accountability Task Force.
“Jason is someone that I have asked in-depth policy and legal questions and he has answered them in a detailed understandable manner,” Youngberg said “Jason has already proven to me that he can do the job and work with legislators to understand and get legislation passed for our state.”
“Jason is a strong leader who has handled many stressful and challenging situations in his life, he has the judgment, temperament and leadership skills for the position” Youngberg said. “He will make an outstanding Attorney General and he has my full support”.
-30-
Ravnsborg continues on steadily putting out endorsements from all sources.
I am beyond impressed with this guy and how he is running a strong campaign.
I don’t claim to have my finger on the state-wide pulse. I don’t have close friends or relatives in every city; I don’t think I’ve even visited every county! So I readily admit that my knowledge is limited.
Nevertheless, the Republicans in my circle of acquaintance, including elected officials, have begun supporting Jason for AG. He’s a hard worker. He’s demonstrated sufficient energy to handle the extensive travel and other rigors of the job. People are impressed that most rank and file law enforcement officers back him. He really connects with them.
Mr. Fitzgerald seems a terrific & knowledgeable guy. I’m sure he’s a more-than capable lawyer, and his 33 years of public service deserve our respect and gratitude. While it promises to be a feisty convention, I predict Ravnsborg secures the Republican nomination.
There are many unanswered questions in this race. It would be great if we had a forum at convention where delegates could ask questions.
Seiler is a good candidate. The GOP needs to nominate the best. I’m not convinced there isn’t a need for a 4th candidate.
No guarantee Seiler is making it out of his own convention…it looks like Means has the tribes with her and talk of her working the delegates hard.
I agree a forum would be interesting for those undecided delegates, not sure if there would be enough time for one though.
I don’t see a need for a 4th candidate for the AG race. After hearing Ravnsborg speak and reading up a little bit on him, he seems to be the only candidate that is well rounded for the position.
This is amazing. Does this mean Russ Olson is with him also?
I would be impressed if he does…definitely a sign that he might.
Such a wide range of support for Ravnsborg across the state. It just shows you that all his law and leadership experience resonates with a majority of the state.
Yes Ravnsborg has a reputation of being a Legal Eagle and a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom.
A surrogate for Fitzgerald recently said in a public setting “he was sure glad he didn’t make the mistake of going into private practice”
DUMB, insulting and it made a lot of part time states attorneys mad and I would imagine most of the bar would feel insulted also…
So much for free enterprise and private ownership…Republican values.
Has Ravnsborg ever prosecuted one case by himself as an actual paid States Attorney? Please provide a link to the newspaper story.
How about showing the IP addresses of those posting. I suspect they are all one address in Yankton?
This isn’t in line with the paid services of this blog. But how about a little more information and a lot less fluff? Maybe some family details? Where the candidates were born? Raised? Went to high school? Are they married? Divorced? How many kids? Actual experience as prosecutors? Electoral success?