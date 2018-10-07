FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.—October 6, 2018: Judge Kavanaugh is the second confirmed justice during Trump’s presidency, and Pro-Life advocates are optimistic that Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch will contribute to the high court’s return to constitutional principles that recognize the rights of all human beings.

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm the Honorable Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States. Kavanaugh, who served as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has a record of conservative jurisprudence, adhering to strict constructionist principles. He has consistently advocated for interpreting the Constitution as written.

President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh in July following the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Throughout the nomination process, indeed mere minutes after the announced nomination, Kavanaugh faced extreme opposition from prominent Democrat allies of the abortion industry. The retirement of Justice Kennedy, who was considered for decades the swing vote on Pro-Life cases, sent abortion activists into a panic. Abortion lobbying groups falsely claimed that Kavanaugh’s confirmation would result in abortion being outlawed. In fact, if Roe v. Wade were overturned, abortion law would be returned to the states, which could then legislate based on the legitimate state interest in fully protecting fetal Life.

“Today’s Senate vote is a victory for Judge Kavanaugh, and for the President, but also for the rule of law – it is a victory for all who believe that the federal courts should enforce the rights truly based on the text and history of the Constitution, and otherwise leave policy questions in the hands of elected legislators,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.

South Dakota Right to Life is optimistic that Judge Kavanaugh will prove to be a principled justice who will consistently recognize the Right to Life of all human beings. South Dakota continues to pass Pro-Life laws aimed at protecting babies from abortion, undermining the legally untenable Roe v. Wade.

