Release: Senate President Pro Tem endorses Lance Russell for Attorney General

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM ENDORSES LANCE RUSSELL FOR AG
CLARK, S.D. (Jun 12, 2018) – Today, Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Brock Greenfield announced his endorsement for Senator Lance Russell for the South Dakota Attorney General position today in a press release.
Senator Greenfield said in his endorsement, “Senator Lance Russell is the only candidate for Attorney General who possess the extensive experience both as a prosecutor and as a leader of state government.”
The endorsement from Senator Greenfield comes a week ahead of the State Republican Convention, where the South Dakota Republican party will nominate one of three seeking the position to move on to the General Election where they will face a Democrat challenger.
Senator Greenfieldsaid “Lance is as formidable on the campaign trail as he is in the courtroom. Lance has a record of defeating Democrats.”
The endorsement comes in light of concerns that have been raised within the Republican party over Democrat challenger U.S. Attorney Randy Sieler who recently announced his bid for the position, and is expected to be the Democrat choice for the position in the general election this fall.
The Republican State Convention will nominate their choice for Attorney General next Saturday, on June 23rd.
He’s got the one endorsement, so it bears repeating
I thought Stace was endorsing him? Or is Nelson endorsing Fitzgerald now?
Stace is supporting Fitzgerald.
He has said so publicly.
That says it all for me.
I thought Stace was supporting both Lance and Fitzgerald? Looks like some collusion between all three.
Grudznick will be pleased.
At least Lance did not endorse himself!
That is true, it was funny seeing that Fitz endorsed himself.
So Lance and Stace are buddies, but Stace is endorsing Fitz who can be seen in the fuzzy background of a Lance political mailer and if you go to an event Lance and Fitz are usually quite chummy, so who is supporting who and how and what and why and is the bathroom stall big enough to hold all 3 while noshing on chislic and…and…and…oh nevermind…
Lance wins the nomination and General and Stace is appointed to head the DCI?
How can the Chairman of the GOP Convention endorse a candidate in the only contested election he will preside over? It casts serious doubt over his impartiality.