Release: Senate President Pro Tem endorses Lance Russell for Attorney General

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM ENDORSES LANCE RUSSELL FOR AG

CLARK, S.D. (Jun 12, 2018) – Today, Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Brock Greenfield announced his endorsement for Senator Lance Russell for the South Dakota Attorney General position today in a press release.

Senator Greenfield said in his endorsement, “Senator Lance Russell is the only candidate for Attorney General who possess the extensive experience both as a prosecutor and as a leader of state government.”

The endorsement from Senator Greenfield comes a week ahead of the State Republican Convention, where the South Dakota Republican party will nominate one of three seeking the position to move on to the General Election where they will face a Democrat challenger.

Senator Greenfieldsaid “Lance is as formidable on the campaign trail as he is in the courtroom. Lance has a record of defeating Democrats.”

The endorsement comes in light of concerns that have been raised within the Republican party over Democrat challenger U.S. Attorney Randy Sieler who recently announced his bid for the position, and is expected to be the Democrat choice for the position in the general election this fall.

The Republican State Convention will nominate their choice for Attorney General next Saturday, on June 23rd.

