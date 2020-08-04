Release: Senator Langer Will Not Seek Re-Election

Senator Langer Will Not Seek Re-Election

Dell Rapids, SD: State Senator Kris Langer announced today that she will not seek re-election for the District 25 State Senate in 2020.

“It has been an honor to serve in the South Dakota legislature and to represent the great people of District 25 for the past seven years,” said Langer “Including my time spent as a City Council member in Dell Rapids, I have spent over decade in public service and now I am going to spend more time with my family. I especially look forward to spending more time with my aging mother and my new grandchildren.”

Senator Langer will complete her current term.