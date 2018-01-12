Release: Senator Tapio Pushes Back at Critics, Says Politicians Lack Courage for Tough Issues

Senator Tapio Pushes Back at Critics, Says Politicians Lack Courage for Tough Issues
January 12, 2018
After criticizing an interfaith gathering at the state capitol and chastising his own party leaders for being asleep at the switch on the issue of Islamic terrorism, District 5 State Senator, Neal Tapio hammered back at critics even among his own Republican caucus for openly distorting what actually happened at the close of the interfaith event.
“I knew full well the task that I was undertaking and I knew what the response would be,” Tapio said. “Frankly, I’m outraged and appalled at what is the repeated and predictable attempt both by the political establishment to suppress open and honest dialog on this crucial issue of national security or on any other issue they believe can be made into a shame game of political correctness.” Tapio said.
“If I’ve learned anything, it’s that modern political discourse has a lot in common with sharia law these days,” Tapio said. “Suppression of discourse and dialog are the name of the game in both arenas. And in both examples, the penalty for criticizing the wrong people or the wrong ideas is a price on your head.”
Ahead of Wednesday’s first so-called, ‘Interfaith Day,’ at the capitol, Tapio and other conservative and Christian leaders had voiced concern and opposition to the combining of Christians and Jewish voices with those of the Islamic faith, saying the intolerance and violence advocated by portions of the Muslim population made their inclusion an inappropriate presence in the state house. For voicing his concerns, critics called Tapio racist, bigoted and Islamophobic.
“14 Islamic nations believe it their moral and legal duty to kill anyone who leaves the Islamic faith or who speaks against it. And yet if I as a South Dakota state senator, attempt to point out the dangers of publicly endorsing and sanctioning the most violent and least tolerant belief system on the planet, I am called a racist, a bigot, an Islamophobe and a hateful person,” Tapio said.
“My heart is with the nearly 2-billion people globally who live under the violence, fear and oppression of Islamic law. My heart is with the victims of Islamic terrorism around the world and here in the United States. My heart is with the women who are stoned to death for not wearing a head covering or for speaking in public. My heart is with the young girls whose genitals are mutilated and who are forced as children to marry and be raped by men old enough to be their grandfathers,” Tapio said.
“In Newsweek magazine, just yesterday, (January 10) was an article reporting that three American Muslim Imams have spoken publicly, calling for death to all Jews,” Tapio said.
“These are American muslims, on American soil, making threats and incitements of violence against an entire race of people. And yet, fake news and political opposition are trying to twist and spin and shift the focus, painting me, the son of a Lutheran minister, as hateful, intolerant and racist.” Tapio said.
“Jesus very clearly said to love thine neighbor as thyself and to do good to those who hurt you,” Tapio said. “I think that’s a very different message than the promotion of terrorist Jihad and calls to kill all non-believers that are coming from Muslim leaders right here in America, and even from the very organization that was given a nice dose of public relations assistance by being invited to enjoy equal credibility and equal participation with Christians and other faiths who just want to live peacefully and safely with their neighbors, regardless of differences of belief.” Tapio said.
Now this is good stuff.
Now this is good stuff. Very informative.
Saying your service is on the same level as that of the military means you failed the idiot test. So we’ve got, bigot, racist and now idiot. Fight back all you want, any other candidate is better suited for this office than Mr. Tapio. I’d say a Stace Nelson could jump in this race and be better suited.
So the bully thinks he can play the victim card.
How many terrorist attacks have we had in SD? How many opiod overdoses? How many suicides? How many car accidents? How many heart attacks? If we’re worried about public safety, I think there are better baskets in which to place the fruits of our labor.
http://torontosun.com/2015/10/15/political-islam-is-the-enemy-not-muslims/wcm/8dd580a9-ab07-4dd2-9125-9d2338b2f558
Boy I sure feel dumb now. I should have realized that an opinion piece in a Canadian newspaper would completely refute my point that more people in South Dakota die from suicide than from terrorist attacks.
Is this better…..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0m1Wk1rIm0
Right. Who cares about a $34 million budget deficit when TERRORISTS ARE COMING TO KILL US ALL! RUN! HIDE! PRAY! PANIC!
Curd should not let Tapio disrupt session.
Disrupting a prayer group needs to be called out by the majority leader. A disrespectful senator is a reflection on the entire body.
Yeah, let the implementation of sharia trump the First Amendment.
And of those terrible nations you describe Mr. Tapio, how many have you done business with? Do you have any of your own ideas on economic issues or addressing healthcare?
So since much of our oil needs come from the Middle East, we have to accept their Wahhabi based goal of implementing worldwide sharia, including within the United States?
Tapio is lame. His outbursts bore me.
Can you post his outburst?
My only question is in reference to his statement “Neal Tapio hammered back at critics even among his own Republican caucus.”
When exactly did anyone in the caucus bring it up?
Has Neal surpassed Stace for the title of grandstandingest grandstander? You can sure tell he’s running for higher office. I wish he would do what he was elected to do instead of using session as an opportunity for free coverage for a congressional campaign.