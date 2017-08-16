Release: Sex Trafficking Operation Results in Arrests 

Sex Trafficking Operation Results in Arrests

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley, United States Attorney Randolph J. Seiler, Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris, and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom announce that the Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations have conducted investigations into sex trafficking during the Motorcycle Rally.

“It is important that we protect our children with law enforcement operations that focus on removing sexual predators from our streets. Our operations continue to protect children and send a message that South Dakota is off-limits to anyone seeking to harm our children,” said Jackley.

“Despite the intense publicity and focus on human trafficking these past few years, these undercover operations serve as a somber reminder that some people will throw caution to the wind and succumb to their perverted instincts,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler. “I’m proud of the joint collaboration displayed by law enforcement and our united efforts to bring sex traffickers to justice.”

The investigation resulted in the following felony arrests and indictments for sex crimes:

Eric Carl Afrank, 22, Rapid City, SD, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Joshua Aschwege, 33, Black Hawk, SD, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Donald Scott Baker, 45 Osceola, MO, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Kevin J. Carney, 30, Portland CT, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Jimmy Rudy Custodio, 39, Edina MN, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Erik Glenn Dahlquist, 29, Rapid City, SD, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Abdurrahman Keskin, 26, Silvan Turkey, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Carlocito Slim, 31, Lake Jackson, TX, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

Daniel David Wasner, 31, St. Cloud, MN, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b)) and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor (18 USC 1470)

