Release – Sioux Falls to Host Rally Against EPA War on Biofuels

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Sioux Falls to Host Rally Against EPA War on Biofuels

Join South Dakota farm, biofuel, and community leaders for a rally in Sioux Falls, where participants will voice their concerns about attacks on homegrown biofuels led by the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who is passing through the state this week. The event will feature farm voices from across South Dakota, including a number of corn growers who will arrive via tractor.

As recently as last week, EPA Administrator Pruitt sought to advance regulatory changes targeting the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) that would harm South Dakota communities during the worst farm downturn in a generation. South Dakota leaders will call on the Administrator Pruitt to uphold the president’s commitment to the RFS, tear down regulatory barriers to higher ethanol blends, and end corporate handouts that allow petroleum refiners to squeeze biofuels out of the market

WHAT: Rally Against the EPA War on Biofuels

WHEN: Wednesday, June 13, 2018 10:30 am Central to 11:00 am Central

WHERE:Falls Park Farmers Market (map) 309 East Falls Park Drive Sioux Falls

WHO:

Troy Knecht , Farmer & President of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association

, Farmer & President of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association Rep. Kent Peterson , Farmer & Assistant Majority Leader of the South Dakota House of Representatives

, Farmer & Assistant Majority Leader of the South Dakota House of Representatives Doug Berven , Vice President of Corporate Affairs for POET

, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for POET Additional South Dakota champions for rural economic development

Moderated by Jim Woster, Agricultural market expert and South Dakota broadca

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...