Release: Sisseton’s Gordon Nielsen Endorses Jackley for Governor

Sisseton’s Gordon Nielsen Endorses Jackley for Governor
SISSETON, SD: Roberts County attorney Gordon Nielsen announced in an ad released Friday that he is supporting Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid for governor.
“Marty is South Dakota through and through, and I know he’ll make us proud as our new governor,” Nielsen said. “Marty balances his attorney general’s office budget every year, has the record of an accomplished statewide leader, and has built trusting relationships with law enforcement, business owners, and civic leaders from every corner of South Dakota. That is the background of someone who is prepared to lead as governor.”
Nielsen has practiced law in Roberts County for 20 years and received his degree from the University of South Dakota. He resides in Sisseton with his wife Kari and their children Nate, Blake, Emmalee and Luke.
“Our team is focused on building a bright future for communities like Sisseton, and the encouragement from hometown leaders like Gordon Nielsen is helping us shape that vision every day,” Jackley said. “We’re incredibly grateful for Gordon’s endorsement, and for all the support we’ve seen in Roberts County. Thank you for standing with us.”
The endorsement caps off a busy week for Jackley, who announced two new lawsuits aimed at challenging the constitutionality of Obamacare and supporting President Trump’s travel restrictions on high-risk countries.
“Marty’s commitment to South Dakota runs deeper than his words,” Nielsen said. “His actions speak for themselves, which is why I’m asking the people of Sisseton to support him.”
Nielsen’s endorsement video can be watched here:
Isn’t the sitting at the table footage the same as other commercials?
and
Is that Russ Janklow walking down the stairs with him?
Hey- I know Gordon- a true class act!
I don’t know him so his endorsement means nothing to me like it probably means nothing to the vast majority of Southern Dakotans.
Oh man, this sentence is hilarious:
“The endorsement caps off a busy week for Jackley, who announced two new lawsuits aimed at challenging the constitutionality of Obamacare and supporting President Trump’s travel restrictions on high-risk countries.“
It’s important to note that Marty’s “busy week” was actually nothing more than him signing his name onto someone else’s ideas.
Tomorrow’s Jackley press release will take credit for the sun rising.
LOL- go read Noem’s past 100 press releases. Seriously. Like all good DC politicians, she does a phenomenal job taking credit for stuff she has little or nothing to do with.
I wasn’t talking about her. I was talking about Jackley. Sounds like you ageee this release is fluff.
You know what isn’t fluff? The massive meth/crime increase that has happened on Marty’s watch. Maybe he ought to spend more time policing and less time signing his name on other states’ AGs’ lawsuits.
Meth I might add brought in by the thousands in 50Lb back packs on illegal aliens crossing Obama’s Open Border.
Build the dam wall !!!
Ditto!!!!
Not impressed with this video at all.
I liked some of the other Marty ads but not this one…
I left with more questions than answers…he says he has done RESEARCH but then didn’t give any of that to us…
What Government Corruption did he take on? I think this just reminds voters he is in Pierre and reinforces Democrats message of corruption in Pierre.
Then he is an attorney, what type of law does he do?
The pictures didn’t seem to fit the message either.
Marty you can do better than this ad