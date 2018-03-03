Release: Sisseton’s Gordon Nielsen Endorses Jackley for Governor

Sisseton’s Gordon Nielsen Endorses Jackley for Governor

SISSETON, SD: Roberts County attorney Gordon Nielsen announced in an ad released Friday that he is supporting Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid for governor.

“Marty is South Dakota through and through, and I know he’ll make us proud as our new governor,” Nielsen said. “Marty balances his attorney general’s office budget every year, has the record of an accomplished statewide leader, and has built trusting relationships with law enforcement, business owners, and civic leaders from every corner of South Dakota. That is the background of someone who is prepared to lead as governor.”

Nielsen has practiced law in Roberts County for 20 years and received his degree from the University of South Dakota. He resides in Sisseton with his wife Kari and their children Nate, Blake, Emmalee and Luke.

“Our team is focused on building a bright future for communities like Sisseton, and the encouragement from hometown leaders like Gordon Nielsen is helping us shape that vision every day,” Jackley said. “We’re incredibly grateful for Gordon’s endorsement, and for all the support we’ve seen in Roberts County. Thank you for standing with us.”

The endorsement caps off a busy week for Jackley, who announced two new lawsuits aimed at challenging the constitutionality of Obamacare and supporting President Trump’s travel restrictions on high-risk countries.

“Marty’s commitment to South Dakota runs deeper than his words,” Nielsen said. “His actions speak for themselves, which is why I’m asking the people of Sisseton to support him.”

