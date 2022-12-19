Release: South Dakota Board of Regents to meet on Wednesday

(For those of you looking for the official release on the “drag show” controversy. – PP)

SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS TO MEET ON WEDNESDAY

PIERRE, S.D. – The Board of Regents President Pam Roberts announced that the Regents will meet telephonically on Wednesday, December 21, to discuss the recent “drag show” at South Dakota State University. The special meeting follows the Regents’ regular meeting, held earlier this month, where the issue was raised.

“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” said President Roberts. “I have asked our presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events sponsored by student organizations on campus, for now. In addition, I have instructed our staff to work with the administration and legislative leaders on legislation to clarify the law in this area.”

