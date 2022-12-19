Release: South Dakota Democrats announce officer elections

(In case anyone out there wants to be chair of the Democrat Party….)

SDDP Announces 2023 Officer Elections

The South Dakota Democratic Party will hold elections during its first quarter State Central Committee meeting at Arrowwood Resort Cedar Shore in Oacoma on February 25, 2023. The meeting will begin at noon central time.

Elections will be held for SDDP state chair, vice chair, treasurer, and secretary; regional representatives to the SDDP Executive Board; and officers of the Oceti Sakowin Caucus.

As required by the SDDP Constitution, the votes for the state party officers will be weighted. Each county will cast the number of votes equal to the county’s proportionate vote for the Democratic candidate for governor in the last gubernatorial election. The chair, vice chair, and two committeepersons from each county party equally split the votes entitled to the county.

Party officers (state chair, vice chair, treasurer, and secretary) are elected to four year terms that begin on May 1, 2023.

Individuals seeking any elected position at the February meeting should fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/JjvBDHbQdd9k5SXA9.

##

If you have the inside track on anyone running, drop me a note here. – PP