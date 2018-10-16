Release: South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance Action Endorses Kristi Noem for Governor of South Dakota

South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance Action Endorses Kristi Noem for Governor of South Dakota

Having already served in the South Dakota House, Kristi Noem burst on the statewide political scene in her 2010 U. S. House campaign against a popular Democrat incumbent. Her perfect pro-life, pro-family record and an unshakeable faith in Almighty God was evident in her campaign and the people of South Dakota responded approvingly.

Over her nearly eight years of service in Congress, she has enhanced her perfect record of advocacy for issues of Faith, Family & Freedom.

Kristi’s outspoken support for life from conception to natural death, her consistent work to strengthen families while walking-the-walk of exemplary parenthood herself and her steadfast defense of freedom in the public square caused Family Heritage Alliance to recognize her as the recipient of the William Wilberforce Elected Leadership Award in 2014.

Her long record of standing for His righteousness with grace and commitment to her Family First Initiative has made FHA Action’s choice easy.

Family Heritage Alliance Action enthusiastically endorses Kristi Noem for Governor of South Dakota.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...