Release: South Dakota Right to Life PAC endorses Kristi Noem for Governor, Dusty Johnson for Congress, and Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General

SOUTH DAKOTA RIGHT TO LIFE PAC ENDORSES KRISTI NOEM FOR GOVERNOR, DUSTY JOHNSON FOR CONGRESS, AND JASON RAVNSBORG FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL.

Pierre, SD — South Dakota Right to Life PAC is pleased to endorse Kristi Noem for Governor, Dusty Johnson for Congress, and Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General.

“We’re proud to endorse each of these candidates,” Debbie Pease, Vice President of SDRTL, said. “Each have clearly show their commitment to protect the unborn.”

South Dakota Right to Life PAC bases its endorsement decisions upon the candidates’ survey responses; statements; voting records; activities; and, in the race for governor, choice of running mate.

South Dakota Right to Life PAC is proud to endorse Kristi Noem for Governor. Both as a South Dakota legislator and as a US Congresswoman, Noem has been an outstanding leader in the fight to protect innocent human life. Her voting record clearly demonstrates that she is a trusted advocate for unborn children and their mothers. Noem’s choice of Larry Rhoden as her running mate, who also has a proven, pro-life record, further demonstrates her dedication to protecting unborn children.[1] Noem answered South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey with 100% pro-life responses.[2]

“South Dakota needs a pro-life leader in the Governor’s office to ensure greater protections for pregnant mothers and their unborn children, and we think Kristi Noem is that leader,” Pease said.

South Dakota Right to Life PAC is proud to endorse Dusty Johnson for Congress. Johnson is a long-time member of South Dakota Right to Life and has been a reliable, outspoken defender of unborn children in South Dakota. Johnson answered South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey with 100% pro-life responses.

“We think Dusty Johnson will be the pro-life thought leader that Congress needs to promote the sanctity of life and protect citizens from overreaching federal pro-abortion mandates,” Pease said.

South Dakota Right to Life PAC is proud to endorse Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General. Since he first ran for public office, Ravnsborg has never deviated from his solid, pro-life stance. Ravnsborg answered South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey with 100% pro-life responses.[3]

“The South Dakota Attorney General’s office has the sole duty to defend our state when pro-abortion groups wrongfully sue. We need an Attorney General who will reliably provide a vigorous and meaningful defense, and we believe that Jason Ravnsborg will,” Pease said.

South Dakota Right to Life Political Action Committee advocates for those who cannot advocate for themselves in political races across South Dakota. Together we foster a pro-life future for South Dakota, where South Dakotans of all walks of life at every stage of development are valued and dignified for their inhere

