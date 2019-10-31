Release: South Dakota Second Judicial Circuit Court denies Charles Rhines’ request for a preliminary injunction and stay of execution.

SOUTH DAKOTA SECOND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT DENIES CHARLES RHINES’ REQUEST FOR A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION AND STAY OF EXECUTION

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that the Honorable Judge Jon C. Sogn, Circuit Court Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit in South Dakota, has denied Charles Russell Rhines’ request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction as well as his request for a stay of execution.

Rhines was convicted in 1993 for brutally murdering 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary of a Rapid City donut shop on March 8, 1992.

“Justice for Donnivan is long overdue,” said Ravnsborg. “Our Courts have recognized the constitutionality of the state’s execution protocol for years and that was affirmed by Judge Sogn today. Rhines has had his day in court. It is now time for him to serve his sentence.”

-30-