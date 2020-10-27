Release: South Dakota Small Businesses Endorse Sen. Mike Rounds for Re-election 

South Dakota Small Businesses Endorse Sen. Mike Rounds for Re-election

PIERRE, S.D. (Oct. 27, 2020) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, today endorsed Senator Mike Rounds for re-election to the United States Senate.

“Senator Mike Rounds has been a strong supporter for small businesses during his time in the U.S. Senate, earning a 100% NFIB voting record on issues impacting small businesses in South Dakota,” said Lindsey Riter-Rapp, NFIB’s South Dakota State Director. “As a small business owner and NFIB member, Senator Rounds knows first-hand the issues that impact small business employers every day. He has supported historic tax relief for South Dakota’s small businesses and works hard to advance pro-small business legislation in the U.S. Senate. On behalf of South Dakota’s small business community, we are proud to endorse Senator Mike Rounds for re-election today.”

“Senator Rounds is a proven ally of South Dakota’s small businesses,” said NFIB’s National Political Director Sharon Sussin. “We are pleased to endorse Senator Mike Rounds for re-election to the U.S. Senate and we look forward to continue to work with him.”

Mike Rounds endorsement today comes from NFIB FedPAC, the organization’s political action committee. NFIB FedPAC is funded by NFIB member donations above membership dues. Decisions made by NFIB FedPAC are managed by a member-driven grassroots evaluation process. Small business owners are influential in their communities and NFIB members in South Dakota will work hard to re-elect Mike Rounds.

###