South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Officially Receives Place on November Ballot
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced today that the Secretary of State has officially validated the signatures and that their Medicaid expansion constitutional amendment will have a place on the ballot in November.
Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said, “We are grateful for the support of the tens of thousands of South Dakotans who signed our petition to enable us to be on the ballot. Medicaid expansion will be an economic driver for South Dakota. It will boost our economy, save rural hospitals, create jobs, help ensure hard working South Dakotans don’t drown in medical debt, and bring our hard earned tax dollars home. This is a healthcare issue, but it’s also a commonsense dollars and cents issue.”
Medicaid Expansion will appear on the ballot as Amendment D.
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.
####
5 thoughts on “Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Officially Receives Place on November Ballot”
Amendment D for Debt or Dumb or both
Where is the money coming from to pay for this? Taxpayers. So money will be taken from the pockets of SD taxpayers and put back in the pockets of other South Dakotans, and this is supposed to boost our economy? Money migjt be promised frm the feds, but those monies usually come with a timeline and then we are on our own. Based on who 0is sponsoring this, it seems they are less interested in improving health care and more interested in improving their bottom line.
Majority of monies will come from the Feds Kind of like the the support that farmers/ ranchers etc receive Only difference is that the people that need the support will receive it in this case
Better than that Amendment C garbage.
And once again the ‘Publicans are trying to stop this measure with the help outsiders from out of state re. Amendment C. That amendment passes then “D” is dead.