Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Officially Receives Place on November Ballot

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Officially Receives Place on November Ballot

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced today that the Secretary of State has officially validated the signatures and that their Medicaid expansion constitutional amendment will have a place on the ballot in November.

Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said, “We are grateful for the support of the tens of thousands of South Dakotans who signed our petition to enable us to be on the ballot. Medicaid expansion will be an economic driver for South Dakota. It will boost our economy, save rural hospitals, create jobs, help ensure hard working South Dakotans don’t drown in medical debt, and bring our hard earned tax dollars home. This is a healthcare issue, but it’s also a commonsense dollars and cents issue.”

Medicaid Expansion will appear on the ballot as Amendment D.

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

