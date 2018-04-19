Release: Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher Endorses John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- April 19, 2018
Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher Endorses John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.
Fort Pierre, South Dakota: Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher announced his support for Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.
I support John H. Fitzgerald, as the Republican candidate for South Dakota Attorney General.
John is dedicated to the people of his community, to the rule of law, a concept of justice for all, and the protection of all. John has thirty plus years of experience in law enforcement as a county prosecutor. Not only has John tried a lot of challenging cases; he’s resolved many more. He’s truly a legal champion. His experience and skill are second to none. He’ll make a great South Dakota Attorney General. Go FITZ!
Tom P. Maher
Stanley County State’s Attorney
A question for discussion: Is this really the best way to keep rolling out endorsements? One by one instead of a massive list? I haven’t seen any of these picked up by any newspaper, only the blogs. My personally opinion is that it would be more effective to roll it out all at once and then hammer home the message that he has been endorsed by “X” number of State’s Attorneys. Discuss!
Strategy and campaigning are not Fitzgerald strong suit …. all he has is a career prosecutor career politician with no ideas no money no charisma and no chance
Fitz has more charisma than Ravnsborg. Have you heard him speak publicly?
Russell is by far the most charismatic in the race.
I agree. Unless the states attorneys are calling their local delegates and the local paper is publishing it.
go FITZ!