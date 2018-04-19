Release: Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher Endorses John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- April 19, 2018

Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher Endorses John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

Fort Pierre, South Dakota: Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Maher announced his support for Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

I support John H. Fitzgerald, as the Republican candidate for South Dakota Attorney General.

John is dedicated to the people of his community, to the rule of law, a concept of justice for all, and the protection of all. John has thirty plus years of experience in law enforcement as a county prosecutor. Not only has John tried a lot of challenging cases; he’s resolved many more. He’s truly a legal champion. His experience and skill are second to none. He’ll make a great South Dakota Attorney General. Go FITZ!

Tom P. Maher

Stanley County State’s Attorney