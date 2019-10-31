Release: State Capitol to Implement New Safety Measures

State Capitol to Implement New Safety Measures

PIERRE, S.D. – Secretary Craig Price and the Department of Public Safety today announced that a new safety measure designed to keep South Dakota’s state Capitol building safe and accessible to the public will begin this fall.

A security screening room will be constructed near the Capitol’s north entrance and located in office space currently occupied by the Bureau of Human Resources Classifications Division. Those employees have relocated to another space in preparation of the project.

“This is a proactive step in working to protect the Capitol and those who use it,” said Price. “We have designed the screening process to be the least intrusive as possible and allow people to go about their Capitol business. These improvements will enhance public safety while preserving the accessibility of the statehouse.”

“Our State Capitol is the people’s house and this project ensures everyone who visits the building has a safe, positive experience while enjoying its historic beauty,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Safety is always our top priority, and this modernized approach to Capitol security will help us best serve the hundreds of kids and thousands of visitors who visit the Capitol every year.”

Once the security screening room is completed, visitors will enter through the north doors and be directed into the screening room. Signage will help direct visitors what to do and inform them of what items are not allowed in the Capitol. This information is also available online here.

More information on the security screening process will be announced later.