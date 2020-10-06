Release: Statement from the Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus COVID-19 Working Group

Statement from the Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus COVID-19 Working Group

Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Tom Reed (NY-23), Congressman Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), and Congressman Dean Phillips (MN-3)

“American families and America’s small businesses are hurting and cannot afford more delays — especially when a deal is within reach. The 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans of the Problem Solvers Caucus have already crafted a bipartisan framework for relief that has been widely supported, including by the Administration. We cannot overstate how important it is that leaders in both parties — along with the President — return to the table and agree on a package that will provide immediate relief to families and businesses. Inaction is not an option.”

###