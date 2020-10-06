Statement from the Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus COVID-19 Working Group
Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Tom Reed (NY-23), Congressman Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), and Congressman Dean Phillips (MN-3)
“American families and America’s small businesses are hurting and cannot afford more delays — especially when a deal is within reach. The 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans of the Problem Solvers Caucus have already crafted a bipartisan framework for relief that has been widely supported, including by the Administration. We cannot overstate how important it is that leaders in both parties — along with the President — return to the table and agree on a package that will provide immediate relief to families and businesses. Inaction is not an option.”
###
3 thoughts on “Release: Statement from the Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus COVID-19 Working Group”
Whoops, poor timing. Sounds like we get no deal until we elect Biden.
On Facebook South Dakota’s principled conservatives are fuming that Dusty is defying the Trump White House.
Get off facebook. It’s nice out. Go outside.