Release: Statement on Finalization of Zylstra Kaiser Lawsuit

Statement on Finalization of Zylstra Kaiser Lawsuit

PIERRE, S.D. – The State of South Dakota confirms today that the State of South Dakota has finalized the Laura Zylstra Kaiser lawsuit. This case and settlement was handled by the Governor’s Office of Risk Management and the State’s insurance company.

The Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, Bryan Gortmaker, first received the compromise settlement agreement and release in full of all claims on Friday, May 18, 2018. The paperwork was signed and finalized by the Governor’s Office of Risk Management on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Based upon these dates, this settlement was not delayed. The language of the settlement agreement states the following: The payment will be made by delivering the checks to Kaiser’s attorneys so that the checks are in their hands no sooner than May 21, 2018, but in no event later than June 8, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...