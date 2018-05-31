Release: Tapio Calls for End of Reservation System, “Soul Sucking Welfare Dependence” Destroying Tribes

Tapio Calls for End of Reservation System, “Soul Sucking Welfare Dependence” Destroying Tribes
(Wednesday, May 30, 2018) With all eyes on the KELOLand television U.S. House debate Wednesday night, South Dakota GOP Congressional candidate Neal Tapio saved a bombshell for his post-debate commentary, issuing a direct call for an end to the Indian Reservation system in the United States that he blames for creating fatal dependence, destroying the lives of multiple generations of proud native peoples in America. Following his highlighting of EB-5, Gear UP and Refugee Resettlement Programs in South Dakota, Tapio continues in his quest to talk about tough issues in frank terms that the other two candidates don’t dare touch.
“The current system has destroyed the futures of four generations of Indian children,” Tapio said.
“I cannot stand and watch as career politicians promise to work with tribal leaders to fix the current system. The truth is the reservation system is the cause of the problem. Four generations of Native Americans have had their pride, their dignities and their souls sucked out, with devastating effects,” Tapio said.
“Dusty Johnson and Shantel Krebs are involved in failed programs and corrupt systems such as Gear UP that has used the plight of native peoples to do nothing more than line the pockets of current and former state employees and as a ploy for grant writing and bureaucratic enrichment, while the deepest social problems of native Americans go unmet,” Tapio said.
Tapio instead proposes a breakup of the tribal reservation system in favor of block granting of Federal benefits to give native Americans a chance at striving and achieving on their own merits.
“What we’re doing now is completely broken,” Tapio said. “Tribal leadership is corrupt. The majority of people living on Indian Reservations are victims of incest and molestation that are destroying a second and third generation of people living on Indian Reservations, leading to suicide, violence and self-destructive patterns of addiction and hopelessness” Tapio said.
“When dozens of native leaders tell me that the ultimate goal of grade schoolers when they reach adulthood is simply to ‘be alive,’ it’s clear we need to declare an immediate state of emergency and find solutions to these problems,” Tapio said. “And anyone opposing reform and supporting the current system is racist. Because the outcomes are absolutely destructive and demotivating.”
He feels tribal leaders are corrupt, so his solution is to give them block grants? Even while complaining about Gear Up, which came from a block grant to the state of South Dakota. He complains about “soul suckng welfare dependence” yet his solution is to give them block grants, which are welfare without strings attached. More blah, blah, blah.
I may disagree with his policy prescription but the rest is 100% spot on. Our current reservation system is broken. If you want to see systematic oppression look at the reservation system. Over a hundred years ago we said “Go sit on these barren pieces of land and enjoy what crumbs us white people will give you.” Natives are suffering because they were never fully assimilated with the rest of society. The reservation system needs to end.
Reggie are you going to decide for our Native populations or include them in this monumental decision?
I agree100%. Get rid of the reservation and separate nation system. Native Americans should be part of America like the rest of the citizens, not a separate people. Maybe there was a reason to set it up this way at first, but the results are massive failure, loss of self-respect,poverty and all its attendant ills. At one time native Americans near Gregory were given the option of staying on the res or being given some land of their own off the res. These ones who took the land did well. Of course! Self-reliance, self respect, working land they own.
Well said, Reggie.
Absolutely. Give the Native Americans back the Black Hills and the East river land stolen from them and set up little acreages for white people to do some business that’s accepted by tribal voters. Then the reservations will no longer be needed as payment for debts owed by whites. Brilliant!!