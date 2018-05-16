Release: Tapio Calls for Immediate End of Mueller Probe, Pledges Support for Hillary Prosecution

Tapio Calls for Immediate End of Mueller Probe, Pledges Support for Hillary Prosecution
(Wednesday, May 16, 2018) South Dakota GOP Congressional candidate Neal Tapio today issued harsh criticism against former FBI Director Robert Mueller, calling for an immediate end of the Mueller-Rosenstein investigation of the Trump White House that is now entering its second year. Tapio today promised that if elected, he will strongly support an end to the ‘Russian Collusion,’ investigation that he says is a proven political assassination plot against the President and also promised that he would fully support a Congressional investigation into the actions of Hillary Clinton and Clinton loyalists who have been proven as the origins of the Mueller probe against Trump.
“What the American people are watching is nothing less than a litigation Coup d’tat against a sitting President of the United States. This is what happens when the criminal machinery of Washington D.C. fights back against an outsider hired by the American people to fix a broken government,” Tapio said.
“For more than a year and at millions of dollars of taxpayer expense, the powers of the Department of Justice are being used to punish a duly elected President for disrupting their game and their agenda of tearing down the American nation on the road to a globalist system,” Tapio said.
Tapio also expressed hope that revelations contained in the famous ‘Nunes Memo,’ and an emerging chain of evidence suggesting fraudulent origins of the infamous Steele Dossier used to begin the investigation of Donald Trump would eventually lead to full fledged prosecution of a host of players involved in the plot to unseat Donald Trump and overturn the results of the 2016 election. Tapio says it’s clear that Democrats are planning to impeach Trump if they gain control of Congress in the 2018 election.
“It should send shivers up the spine of every American citizen that on the basis of fraudulent and phony documents, police-state surveillance under the orders of Hillary Clinton loyalists can be used against an anti-establishment candidate for higher office, in a deliberate attempt not only to defeat Donald Trump politically, but to ruin him publicly, financially and personally for having the gall to take on the Washington machine,” Tapio said.
“Nothing less than the Presidency is at stake in the 2018 election,” Tapio said. “That’s why it’s important not only that Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress, but that we choose people who will stand strongly with President Trump in the face of this onslaught,” Tapio said
Tapio may be many things but he stands strongly with President Trump and would continue to do so I have no doubt.
So?
It’s about damn time!
Dog whistle! Dog Whistle! Desperation and say anything and hope it sticks. Wonder what this guy will do after he loses badly for the nomination. Go back to running his business and just focus on that and lay low or do his business and do the Islamaphobia/Xenophobia fear mongering traveling road show with that 3rd rate used car salesman from St. Cloud.
You know, the reason Liberals/Democrats/Leftists are so obsessed with “dog whistles” is that they are the ones who use messaging employing coded language that appears to mean one thing to the general population but has an additional, different, or more specific resonance for a targeted subgroup.
Whatever you think of Tapio, his statement here is clear and unambiguous, with zero coded language.
and he will still be more successful than you will ever be
success as in stoking fear for political or personal gain?
#WhatWouldDustyDo ? #WhatWouldNeverTrumpDo ?
Why is Noem silent on so many issues? I’ll be glad when she’s out of office.
Neal Tapio is what happens when a person’s entire source of information is Fox News. Most mainstream Republicans recognize what a joke Sean Hannity, Laura Ingram and the awfulness called Fox and Friends (weekday mornings) have become. If Tapio wins and joins the Freedom Caucus and they are successful in shutting down the Mueller Investigation, the Republican Party, as we know it, will cease to exist.
Actually, most thinking people with intellectual honesty realize that CNN, MSNBC, and generally the rest of the MSM are a bunch of shills for the socialst/democrats. I know that truth hurts, so it’s not surprising to see leftwingers bash FOX News and yet they lift up Pup Blitzer, Rachel Madcow, and the rest of the Take-Down-Trump-At-Any-Cost crowd. Mueller should never have been appointed as he is in bed with Comey and has hired a bunch of partisan, Trump-hating liberals who would break any law and tell any lie to get what they want.
Honor is not part of the Democrat party platform, and that is a fact.
Sadly neither God is not in the democrat platform either…it explains a lot.
Trump has proven there’s no honor in the Republican Party. And that IS a fact. 😀
I miss the old Grand Old Party. Don’t even recognize the party of Trump who will jettison what is left of the GOP if things don’t go his way. Whatever happened to the party of IKE? btw! Where is IKE? He was posting here a few weeks ago or in spirit.
Can you name something the investigation has come up with other than charging people for non-related “crimes”? Oh yeah, he as indicted a company that did not even exist when the alleged crime occurred. Can you even name the law about collusion that is supposed to be investigated? Do you remember when Trump said he was being wiretapped? Everyone laughed, but now it turns out it was true. The more I hear and read about this so-called investigation, the more it appears to be someone looking for a crime to justify his job existence. BTW, should an Independent Council be impartial? Would there be a conflict of interest if say Mueller and a major participant such as Comey were besties? No, Wazzzuuppp, this is something that should be shut down. More and more Americans are seeing it as unfair to the President. And I agree on Tapio on this point. This is a very chilling thing to be happening to an elected official. I dare you to submit to this kind of anal examination.
I typo’d…Sadly, God is not in the platform a either…which explains a lot
Yes, if I recall correctly, in 2012 Democrats booed God and Jerusalem at their national convention. Berating the preacher attempting to give an opening prayer is quite telling and does explain a lot. Democrats can now easily be compared to Communists. Take one look at Keith Ellison and you’ll see how radical they’ve become; the party of hate and death.