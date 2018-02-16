Release: Tapio Moves to End Refugee Resettlement in South Dakota; Brings Experts to Testify

Tapio Moves to End Refugee Resettlement in South Dakota; Brings Experts to Testify



South Dakota Congressional Candidate and Watertown State Senator, Neal Tapio announced today he is bringing some of the nation’s leading experts on the refugee resettlement program to South Dakota to educate lawmakers about Islamic radicalization and the social and budgetary costs and community hazards of Islamic refugee resettlement in American cities. It’s a move he says will spotlight troubling connections between South Dakota elected leaders, former state officials, lobbyists, multinational corporations and religious service organizations, all of which are financially benefitting on the backs of South Dakota taxpayers at the expense of community safety and quality of life.

“The end results are lucrative federal social contracts for Lutheran Social Services and a steady stream of tax incentives for a meatpacking industry that profits by paying their workers a slave wage,” Tapio said. “And without any care about how it’s impacting quality of life in towns big and small across the midwest.”

“It’s a business model that takes advantage of a low-skilled refugee workforce, the social services provided by state and local communities and South Dakota taxpayers who have absolutely no say in where these people come from, or how many can safely assimilate,” Tapio said. “While Lutheran Social Services, Community Development Corporations and the globalist meatpacking industry win, our daughters and granddaughters no longer walk safely to the local mall, and the taxpayer picks up the giant tab. This needs to stop.”

In early February, South Dakota Senators voted 19-16 to reject a resolution by Tapio connecting Islam and terrorism by a vote of 19-16. Media and political opponents rushed quickly to paint the vote as a defeat for Tapio, who called the move a dimensional object lesson with multiple moving parts.

There are times in a game of chess when the opposition can’t understand what’s being done in front of them because they’re so certain they’re about to win,” Tapio said. “Now, the people of South Dakota are about to witness in vivid detail why it is that their elected leaders were so reluctant to even acknowledge a connection between terrorism and radical Islam. It’s because leaders at multiple levels have struck a very lucrative unholy alliance with a Federal program that is one of the dirtiest secrets of paid influence in the halls of power in Pierre. And we intend to make sure that the connections and the players are laid bare down to the smallest detail,” Tapio said.

Tapio’s legislation, SB 200, which calls for an immediate end to refugee resettlement in South Dakota from any nation on President Trump’s five nation travel ban, is up for committee consideration Wednesday morning at the state capitol, in Pierre.

Tapio adds the refugee resettlement debacle to the recent examples of EB-5 and most notably, the Gear Up corruption scandal as examples where political access to streams of federal money under state direction resulted in extraordinarily lucrative returns for organizations connected to the right power brokers in Pierre, but with no regard to the impacts on citizens, small communities, or even the people purportedly being ‘helped,’ by the programs themselves, in this case large numbers of refugees fleeing the scourge of Islamic violence in their home nations.

“Lutheran Social Services and organizations like them use federal, state and local contracts and the hard luck stories of these impoverished people, to amass huge donation support for work they cloak in the guise of compassion,” Tapio said.

“I think South Dakotans would be very interested to know that in a very short time, refugee resettlement and associated service contracts with both business and government have become the bread and butter of the LSS business model, accounting for the vast majority of a nearly $1-billion dollar enterprise, on the backs of workers who come here and earn $9 an hour at a meatpacking plant for a company that receives a $10,000 per year tax credit for every refugee they employ, while offloading the benefit costs of healthcare and low wages onto federal programs, requiring tens of thousands of dollars of welfare and social entitlement dollars apiece just to help them survive,” Tapio said. “That isn’t compassion. It’s profiteerism and exploitation that would make Frederick Douglas and Harriet Tubman roll over in their graves,” Tapio said.

Susan Tully, an immigration policy advocate with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is just one of several national experts invited to testify Wednesday in support of Tapio’s bill. Tully says FAIR research reveals that because of entitlement demands and healthcare needs, each refugee costs taxpayers $80,000 over their first five years in the United States and a family of four more than $650,000 over the same time period.

Another invited guest and Tapio friend, investigative reporter and activist, Leo Hohmann of Atlanta, Georgia, has researched hundreds of incidents involving violent crime by Islamic refugees on American soil and says local and federal law enforcement agencies have been caught repeatedly covering up crime statistics and court proceedings to mask the impact of refugee crime on communities.

Shahram Hadian, a former muslim-turned-Christian pastor travels the country speaking about the dangers of Islamic infiltration and the inability of Sharia compliant Islamic populations to assimilate into western culture or to pledge loyalty to any nation, or code of law above Allah. Hadian speaks to dozens of gatherings a year about the Muslim diaspora and how it is being exploited politically by the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated groups who have promised openly that they will one day dominate the United States and replace traditional American culture with Sharia law.

Meanwhile, Phillip Haney of Centers for Security Policy in Washington D.C., says concentrated muslim populations, have shown repeatedly to contribute to a likelihood of multigenerational radicalization resulting in domestic terrorist events, or even the export of homegrown ISIS and Al Qaeda fighters to foreign battlefields of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

As a former member of the Department of Homeland Security’s Global Terrorism Task Force, Haney cites the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the San Bernardino workplace shooting involving a husband and wife who had radicalized to ISIS, and the recent discovery of more than 50 Somali refugees in Minnesota who signed up to join ISIS, as proof of how Muslim populations eventually produce radicalized members dedicated to advancing the overarching goal of societal domination by the global jihadist movement.

“The thing that is driving the whole jihadis movement, the whole globalist movement, is the global implementation of Sharia Law. That is the macro-strategic goal of the global jihadist movement,” Haney said. “Terrorism is a necessary tactic that is being used to reach that overall goal of global implementation of Sharia.”

Tapio says it’s a despicable case of cronyism and advantaged policy access exploited by political insiders at the expense of the pockets and peace of mind of midwesterners.

“And what does the average person get out of all of this?” Tapio asked. “They get a higher tax bill. They get an increase in violent crime in their communities. They get the specter of potential Islamic radicalization and violence in their communities and the documented possibility that these imported, implanted populations of Islamic resettlements become eventual hotbeds of radicalization that have already resulted in exports of terrorist fighters back to the battlefields of Syria and Iraq and in some cases, to terrorist targets both in the United States or western Europe,” Tapio said.

“What’s worse is that enemies of American freedom, both within the power structures of our government and among those afflicted by the hateful blindness of radical Islam are using our own compassion and tolerance against us to gain strategic advantage in weakening our defenses to their schemes,” Tapio said.

“We need to be smart enough, educated enough and proactive enough to call truth where we see it, regardless of what it costs in temporary pain or inconvenience. We owe it to future generations not to be fooled by what’s happening before our very eyes.”

SB 200 is set for debate in the Senate State Affairs Committee at 10:00 a.m. (CST) Wednesday in room 414 at the state capitol in Pierre.

