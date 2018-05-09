Release: TenHaken Announces Transition Team

TenHaken Announces Transition Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD, May 9, 2018 — Mayor-elect Paul TenHaken announced today the transition team that will advise and aid his entrance into the mayor’s office.

“It’s time to get to work for the people of Sioux Falls,” said TenHaken. “The impact that these individuals have had on Sioux Falls is tremendous and I look forward to their counsel and engagement as I prepare to lead the city.”

The transition team will meet on a regular basis to advise and consult with TenHaken on key appointments, initiatives and the successful execution of his 100-day plan for Sioux Falls.

The TenHaken transition team is comprised of:

Erica Beck, former Economic Development Manager for City of Sioux Falls

John Beranek, leadership consultant and organizational trainer

Anne Hajek, State Representative (2013-2014), Minnehaha County Commissioner (2003-2011), City Council Member (1995-1998)

Gary Hanson, SD Public Utilities Commissioner (2002-present), Sioux Falls Mayor (1994-2002), City of Sioux Falls Commissioner of Utilities (1988-1994), State Senator (1982-1988)

Donn Hill, former Fire Chief for City of Sioux Falls (1997-2011)

Loren Koepsell, Augustana University professor

Dave Munson, Sioux Falls Mayor (2002-2010), State Senator (1997-2002), State Representative (1979-1996)

Jim Schmidt, Lincoln County Commissioner (1998-present), Sioux Empire Housing Partnership Executive Director

Jodi Schwan, former Chief of Staff to Mayor Dave Munson (2006-2010)

Goi Yol, community leader/independent consultant (present), Investment Advisor to Governor of Jonglei State, South Sudan (2013-2014), Commissioner of Akobo County/Executive Head of Local Government (2009-2013), Director of Special Programs, Office of President of South Sudan (2007-2009), Head of Office/Program Analyst, United Nations Development Programme (2006-2007)

The 100-day plan presented to voters in April 2018 is the roadmap for the beginning of the TenHaken administration. The plan is available for download at www.tenhakenformayor.com.

