Release: TenHaken Campaign Announces Endorsement From Former Mayor Gary Hanson

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The TenHaken for Mayor campaign announced today an endorsement from Gary Hanson, who served eight years as mayor of the City of Sioux Falls and seven years as Commissioner of the city’s utilities.

The endorsement comes in the weeks leading up to the runoff election on May 1.

“I am thrilled to have a person of Paul’s high standards running for mayor,” said Hanson. “Sioux Falls continues to grow rapidly and we are certain to face future growing pains. We need a person with forward-thinking ideas and multi-layered business experience to properly run the city and give our families the best opportunity for the safest and highest possible quality-of-life. I believe that person is Paul TenHaken.”

Hanson stated he is very impressed with TenHaken; “Paul has a good heart. He truly cares about making Sioux Falls a better place to live for everyone.”

“Gary was a tremendous public servant for Sioux Falls and remains one for our state,” said Paul TenHaken. “He’s served as a strong sounding board for me during this campaign and I know our strong relationship will continue into City Hall.”

Gary Hanson served in the office of mayor from 1994 to 2002 and Sioux Falls’ Commissioner of Utilities from 1988 to 1994; a period of exceptional growth. During his service Gary was instrumental in the establishment of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, the city’s violent crime rate decreased by 31.4%, Falls Park was completely transformed, downtown was revitalized, the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and a new convention center were built, Sioux Falls’ Baseball Stadium was rebuilt, the acreage of parks increased by 32%, and portions of property taxes were actually returned to the citizens. He currently serves as a South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner.

