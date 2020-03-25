Release: Thor Bardon announces his candidacy for District 15 State Senate

Thor Bardon announces his candidacy for District 15 State Senate

Sioux Falls, SD – March 24, 2020

Thor Bardon announced his candidacy for District 15 Senate late last evening via a video that he placed on his campaign social media page. District 15 has long been considered a democratic stronghold in the state and Bardon is the first Republican candidate. The seat is currently filled by Reynold Nesiba (D).

Bardon moved to St. Onge, SD when he was 12 and after some time in the foster care system moved to Sioux Falls and now lives with his dog Dixie. Currently working in the casino industry, his hobbies are volunteerism, flying airplanes, and spending time with his dog.

His passion for helping the community has kept him engaged with many state legislators, non-profit organizations, and public figures.

“I feel that the professional relationships I have built with current and former elected officials and community leaders will help me serve this district,” says Bardon, “I would be incredibly humbled if elected to represent my district in the Senate.”

To see his announcement video or to follow Bardon go to https://www.facebook.com/thorbardonsiouxfalls/