Release: Tim Reed seeking election to District 7 State Senate Seat

REED SEEKS ELECTION TO DISTRICT 7 SENATE SEAT

Tim Reed announced today his intention to seek election to the South Dakota Senate in Legislative District 7.

Senator V.J. Smith has withdrawn his candidacy for the District 7 Senate seat. The District was well served by Senator Smith. Reed commented: “V.J. was a great legislative partner, he was proud of Brookings and advocated for the citizens of South Dakota every day, I will miss working with him.”

Reed stated: “It has been an honor to serve District 7 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. I want to continue advocating for the citizens of District 7 as a member of the State Senate. I will continue my work to positively affect policies for all citizens of South Dakota.”

Representative Reed is completing his third term in the House of Representatives. During those six years he has served on multiple standing committees including Judiciary, Taxation, Energy and Commerce, and Local Government.

Reed is a member of the Drug Court Advisory Council. He also serves on the Criminal Justice System Response to Mental Health Oversight Council for the Unified Judicial System. In 2019, he was appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Legislative Advisory Committee. Over the past two years Tim has served as the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment.

Reed represents South Dakota on the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board and is currently serving as the Vice President. The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board works with members of the business community, state legislatures, and tax administrators to simplify and modernize the sales and use tax systems throughout the country to help make the collection of remote taxes as simple and burden-free as possible, while at the same time protecting state sovereignty.

Read commented: “During the past six years in the legislature I’ve been able to effectively serve District 7 and South Dakota through pragmatic legislative activity and serving on governing boards, study committees, task forces, and advisory committees.”

Representative Reed was active with city and county government, South Dakota State University, economic development, mental healthcare, sex trafficking, and sexual assault victim assistance bills. He sponsored and successfully passed bills modifying courtroom practices to help child victims face their abuser, allowing school, city and county governing boards to go into executive session to discuss security plans, funding for a bio-products institute at the Research Park at SDSU, and publishing public notices on the internet.

Reed, a Republican, has served District 7 for six legislative sessions. Before serving in the legislature, he served in Brookings City Government for 13 years including three terms as Mayor. He is a graduate of SDSU with a degree in Commercial Economics. After graduation, Tim worked in Supply Chain Planning, Information Technology, and College Development. Tim currently serves as the CEO for the Brookings Economic Development Company.

-30-