Release: Tim Reisch, Former Sheriff, Retired Adjutant General to run for District 8 State House

Former Sheriff, Retired Adjutant General to run for District 8 State House

With more than 40 years of service to the State of South Dakota, including serving as Miner County Sheriff, the head of the South Dakota National Guard, and as a member of the cabinet of three Governors, Tim Reisch of Howard, South Dakota is announcing that he is running for State Representative in the District 8 House race.

Reisch was elected Sheriff of Miner County at age 24 and was serving in his fifth 4-year term when he was tapped by then-Governor Bill Janklow to serve as Deputy Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. When Mike Rounds was elected Governor 2 ½ years later, he made Reisch his cabinet secretary. When Governor Dennis Daugaard took office in 2011, he initially reappointed Reisch to the Corrections post but in April of that year, Daugaard appointed him as the Adjutant General of the SD National Guard. Governor Kristi Noem reappointed him Adjutant General when she took office in 2019. Major General Reisch retired from the post later that year having served over 40 years in uniform.

“After agreeing to serve temporarily as interim Secretary of Corrections to help Governor Noem address some issues identified in the department last summer, my appetite for public service was reignited,” said Reisch. Proud of his small-town roots, Reisch believes he can offer a fresh perspective to the legislative process.

Reisch holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University; a master’s degree in Administrative Studies from the University of South Dakota; and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the US Army War College. He currently serves part-time as the Miner County Veterans Service Officer, and operates Reisch Sales LLC, a used farm equipment business located in Howard. He also helps his son raise corn and soybeans on the family farm.

Reisch is married to the former Anne Roby of Carthage, SD. They are active members of St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard and proud parents of five children and four grandchildren. Reisch is also an active member of Howard’s American Legion Post 145. “I very much look forward to meeting the citizens of the newly-drawn District 8 which includes all or portions of Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake and Miner Counties.”

