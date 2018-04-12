Release: Todd County Rancher Mike Assman Endorses Jackley

Todd County Rancher Mike Assman Endorses Jackley

MISSION, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley is standing with South Dakota farmers and ranchers as concerns continue to rise about Washington trade policy.

“We need a governor who’s taken on Washington before, and that leader is Marty Jackley,” said Todd County rancher Mike Assman. “He’s tough, he’s fair, and at the end of the day he’s going to do what’s right for the people of South Dakota.”

Assman is a lifelong rancher who raises commercial angus cattle and buffalo near Mission. He and Darla, his wife of 31 years, have been organic producers since 1997.

“When South Dakota agriculture thrives, the entire state succeeds,” Jackley said. “Here at Team Jackley we believe good ag policy starts with input from farmers and ranchers, which is why I’m grateful for the support and advice of hardworking producers like Mike and Darla Assman.”

Watch Assman’s endorsement on youtube

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...