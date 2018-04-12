Release: Todd County Rancher Mike Assman Endorses Jackley

Todd County Rancher Mike Assman Endorses Jackley
MISSION, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley is standing with South Dakota farmers and ranchers as concerns continue to rise about Washington trade policy.
“We need a governor who’s taken on Washington before, and that leader is Marty Jackley,” said Todd County rancher Mike Assman. “He’s tough, he’s fair, and at the end of the day he’s going to do what’s right for the people of South Dakota.”
Assman is a lifelong rancher who raises commercial angus cattle and buffalo near Mission. He and Darla, his wife of 31 years, have been organic producers since 1997.
“When South Dakota agriculture thrives, the entire state succeeds,” Jackley said. “Here at Team Jackley we believe good ag policy starts with input from farmers and ranchers, which is why I’m grateful for the support and advice of hardworking producers like Mike and Darla Assman.”
Trade is just not a good issue for Marty because state AG has no power over trade. It makes it worse for him that Kristi sits on the trade subcommittee in the House and they’ve been hauling in admin trade officials to grill them about the tariffs.
Marty has good law enforcement ads but Kristi has really been outclassing him on ag generally, especially fixing that 4H rodeo issue – which is just the kind of arcane legal issue you’d think Marty would be good at.
Who pounds staples in a fence like that?
A lifelong lawyer who needs b-roll for an ad