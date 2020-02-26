Release: Tom Holmes announces candidacy for District 14 House

Former Republican State Representative Tom Holmes

announces candidacy for District 14 House

Tom Holmes would like to announce his candidacy for one of the House seats from District 14. Tom taught for many years in the Sioux Falls public schools. During his time in the legislature he continued with his work on behalf of our children.

Tom was appointed by the governor as the legislative liaison for the Birth to Three program. In addition, he sponsored legislation in the areas of autism and human trafficking. In 2018 he received the Legislative Advocacy Award from the Disability Rights Association of South Dakota.

Currently Tom is a volunteer participant in the Kid Link project in Sioux Falls whose purpose is to help alleviate food insecurity among children.

Tom is seeking to return to the legislature in order that he may continue working on behalf of our children. Our children, after all, are our future, they should be our priority.