Release: Tyler Swanger announces for D14 State Senate

Sioux Falls-February 7th 2018, Tyler Swanger a Sioux Falls resident and member of the Republican party has announced his candidacy for District 14 State Senate
Tyler Swanger was born in Sioux City and spent his early childhood growing up in North Sioux City, South Dakota. He’s not just a brother but a true role model to his siblings (Emily, Alex and Madison). Tyler was an early-leader both in his family and among his peers. He was born of strong Christian faith and was one of the youngest delegates for the Northwest Iowa Lutheran Synagogue.
Tyler was later a graduate of Lincoln High School; followed by the pursuit of an education in business at Southeast Technical Institute.
He is currently one of the top, award-winning, salesman at Vern Eide Honda. Tyler is a proud homeowner in Southeast Sioux Falls where he resides with his fiancé, Sabrina. In December 2017, Tyler was blessed and became the proud father to Tucker Scott.
Tyler is passionate about family values and the core-beliefs of his constituents. In 2016, Tyler ran for State Senate against Deb Soholt and had admirable success among voters. He’s the proud fiancé to an Army Reservist and son of an Air Force Veteran.
Tyler’s hobbies involve anything related to cars and family. He has been an active participant in the Great Plains Street Rodders for eight (8) years. It’s not uncommon to see him accompanying his greatest supporters (parents Scott and Cindy Newman and siblings Emily Swanger and Alex Newman) for the Sunday morning service at Gloria Dei. He’s passionate about his commitments to philanthropic organizations such as Big Brother/Big Sister. Tyler has spent the past seven (7) years learning from and loving his responsibility with his ‘Little Brother.’
Tyler is also the Chairman of the Vern Eide Gives program. This program intentionally and actively supports the Sioux Falls community through a variety of privately funded services. Through this program and Tyler’s leadership, more than 110 families were provided Christmas presents. When asked why this program is so important to Tyler he said, “This program, along with so many other local programs, are the reason Sioux Falls is such a wonderful place to live. This is, in part, why I want to represent not only Sioux Falls, but South Dakota. South Dakotans are passionate about coming together and taking care of our neighbors. Vern Eide Gives, along with so many other wonderful, local non-profits – and individuals – provide families in our community with food, clothing, warmth, financial assistance and most of all faith and hope. It is this partnership and will or desire – to give and provide – that makes this community and state such a wonderful place to live. Nowhere else in the country will you find people that take such a vested interest and personal responsibility for taking care of – not just family, but friends, neighbors and most importantly strangers. Vern Eide Gives and Big Brother give me the chance to provide hope, inspiration and a piece of myself to our community.”
Didn’t he run for this seat last time around as an independent? Sticking the ‘R’ behind his name will no doubt help Granny Finkleburg find the right person to vote for this time for sure! A bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off!
This sounds like an ego trip more than a campaign.
Let’s see if he can do it this time, he was extremely underfunded last time and missed the deadline to run as a republican.
But I think district 14 is way to liberal for any conservative to win.
11:17 – I think D14 has been manipulated into thinking Soholt is a Republican voting for values Republicans and Conservatives have been once known to hold. Do you live in 14, I do and know that when attending block parties, your liberal statement is BS. Many, many people in 14 have statues of Mary (you know, the woman who gave birth to Jesus) showcased in their front yard. Mary was against abortion so, one might logically think the statues indicate many 14 constituents are against murder too. Soholt, on the other hand, continues to vote against unborn babies, their mothers and strengthening families.
Also, while attending Tapio’s SF event, I met another D14 voter who too was concerned with refugee resettlement program, someone might be out of touch with their district.
Doesn’t Soholt support Loetscher for SF mayor? From my understanding, Jolene believes there’s a gender-pay gap. Prager U’s video debunking this nonsense could help educate on this fairy tale of an issue. Keep up the great work, ladies. Let that $$ role on in.
Is Tapio really popular in District 14?
“He’s not just a brother but a true role model to his siblings (Emily, Alex and Madison).”
“He was born of strong Christian faith” and later he says “It’s not uncommon to see him accompanying his greatest supporters (parents Scott and Cindy Newman and siblings Emily Swanger and Alex Newman) for the Sunday morning service at Gloria Dei.”
“Tyler is a proud homeowner in Southeast Sioux Falls where he resides with his fiancé, Sabrina. In December 2017, Tyler was blessed and became the proud father to Tucker Scott.”
“Tyler is passionate about family values”
Anybody else think he maybe should be a better example to his siblings, live his passion for family values, and marry his roommate and mother of his son?
That’s why it says fiance? Sounds like he does have a plan.
Quick to throw stones when living in a glass house Troy?
If I remember right you supported Deb peters and soholt.
Talk about family values.
What drives me crazy, is the audacity people have to make such un-educated un-researched comments against someone that is working hard to represent people in his own district. I hope for your sake yes everyone that is calling him out as personally met him or had conversations with them because if you haven’t then what gives you the ability or the authority to make untrue comments. I know people that work with Tyler, have worked with Tyler and I also know Tyler myself. He will truly Aand undoubtably be someone that ACTUALLY works for the people not works for himself.
Blogger,
If I read the above comments there is one asserting the opinion he is on an ago trip. Is that what is driving you crazy? It is just an opinion from someone anonymous.
Or is Ike’s comment? Or the person who asserted it is a moderate district which was refuted by KM? You don’t need to go crazy over these comments. It will be ok.
If it is my opinion a candidate should legally form his family by marrying his roommate and mother of his child before taking on the mantle of the “family values” candidate, it is just my opinion on what family values are. You and he can have your own I suppose.
Well Troy, I’d tell you to reach out to him. I think you’d be pleastly surprised how much you two might get along.
I’m
Surprised that tapio has a chance? Lol
Woohoo Go Tyler!
ttan 1976,
I would not be surprised we would get along. He works for a great company with a lot of good people.
Is that a question about Tapio to me? Its an open primary. Primaries are good. Let’s talk about the issues and Republicans can pick their favorite candidate and move on to winning the general election.
Not to you, just in general from the comments above