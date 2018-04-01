Release: US House Candidate Neal Tapio Announces Suspension of Campaign, Changes Mind on $1 Trillion Deficits

For Immediate Release

April 1, 2018

US House Candidate Neal Tapio Announces Suspension of Campaign, Changes Mind on $1 Trillion Deficits

Today, US Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio suspended his campaign for US House amid recent revelations that balancing the federal budget is unnecessary and actually bad for the economy.

“Senator Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, an Economics professor at Augustana College, enlightened me during the Senate session this year in Pierre that it is not necessary to balance the federal budget,” Tapio said. “I used to think it was crazy that someone teaching our children would actually advocate for irresponsible and endless deficits, but Nesiba insisted we can run endless deficits and never have to pay the debt back. It wasn’t until watching the bipartisan $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill pass in Congress did it sink in that the entire Washington establishment actually agrees with professor Nesiba. If it is not important to balance the budget, it really isn’t worth my time to run for the US House.”

Tapio added he will focus his full attention on immediately implementing this novel concept into his already highly successful business. He plans to notify his employees about this revolutionary concept of not having to reconcile the bank account any more. He expressed disappointment that his accountant didn’t tell him about this concept before.

“I had this foolish notion that we have to live within our means and that in order to save our country for our children and grandchildren, we actually should do everything in our power to immediately end deficit spending. Had I been elected to Congress, I would have demanded a government shutdown until we addressed the endless deficit spending, largely caused by out of control socialism and an endless war with Islamic terrorism,” Tapio said. “With this new concept by an actual Augustana University professor, in concurrence with our Republican and Democrat leadership in Congress, I feel my willingness to face tough issues head-on just wasn’t needed.”

Tapio further explained that he used to be frustrated by politicians who would run for office promising to balance the budget, but once in office, continue to add $1 trillion to the deficit every year.

“Like other taxpayers and misguided voters stuck on such outdated concepts of balancing budgets, I was lied to and pandered to by politicians just wanting my vote, but it wasn’t until I realized that the entire Republican leadership wasn’t that concerned about endless deficits either, did it become understandable.”

“They were just making promises to get elected. They didn’t actually mean it. Why shut the government down, if deep down you actually agree with the nutty professor?” Tapio added, “now that I have stumbled onto the idea that endless deficits are actually good, while I still feel frustrated that I was lied to, there is no point in fighting a system that isn’t broken.”

For that reason, as of today, April 1, 2018, I am suspending my campaign.

####

Neal Tapio

Candidate for US House

605-880-7449

www.nealtapio.com

Like this: Like Loading...