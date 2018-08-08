Release: Warrant of Execution for Rodney Berget Issued for the Murder of Correctional Officer Ronald ‘RJ’ Johnson 

Warrant of Execution for Rodney Berget Issued for the Murder of Correctional Officer Ronald ‘RJ’ Johnson

PIERRE, S.D – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the warrant of execution for Rodney Scott Berget has been issued by Second Circuit Court Judge Bradley Zell. Berget is scheduled to be executed between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., during the week of October 28 – November 3, 2018, inclusive, at a specific time and date to be selected by the Warden of the State Penitentiary.

Pursuant to South Dakota law, the Warden will announce to the public the scheduled day and hour within forty-eight hours of the execution. South Dakota law further provides that for the execution, the warden is to request “the presence of the attorney general, the trial judge before whom the conviction was had or the judge’s successor in office, the state’s attorney and sheriff of the county where the crime was committed, representatives of the victims, at least one member of the news media, and a number of reputable adult citizens to be determined by the warden.”

