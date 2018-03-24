Release: Washington Fails South Dakota on Internet Sales Tax Fix—Again

Washington Fails South Dakota on Internet Sales Tax Fix—Again

PIERRE, SD: Efforts by Attorney General Marty Jackley, the South Dakota Legislature and state businesses to bring fairness to Main Street are more important now than ever following Washington’s inability to provide a fix on the question of internet sales tax.

The repeated failure to solve the problem is garnering national attention .

“Washington’s omnibus budget deal supported by Congress contained 2,232 pages and $1.3 trillion in spending but no solution for the problem that states have been facing for 26 years,” Jackley said. “That’s why here in South Dakota, we’re taking the matter into our own hands and leading where Washington will not.”

Jackley has been joined in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case by the Trump administration more than 40 other state attorneys general. The president’s solicitor general will sit next to Jackley when he argues the case before the United States Supreme Court on April 17.

Conservatives were just three votes short of defeating the omnibus bill during a procedural vote held Thursday morning .

