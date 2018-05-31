Release: With Support Collapsing, Jackley Launches False Attacks on Noem, Trump Accomplishments

With Support Collapsing, Jackley Launches False Attacks on Noem, Trump Accomplishments
The latest campaign finance reports show Jackley support is collapsing. Between the pre-primary report and May 31, Jackley reported just $12,500 worth of individual contributions, whereas Noem has posted $49,500, roughly four times that of Jackley. Despite Kristi Noem and President Trump gutting Obamacare by repealing the individual mandate through tax reform, Marty Jackley is on television accusing Noem and Trump of not making progress on repealing Obamacare.
“With reportable contributions all but disappearing, Marty Jackley has desperately recruited his negative-ad slush fund, Friends of Marty Jackley, to launch false attacks on the accomplishments of Kristi Noem and President Trump,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor campaign manager. “It’s a shame Marty Jackley has chosen to ignore the huge win Kristi Noem and Donald Trump delivered for South Dakotans in repealing the individual mandate and gutting Obamacare.”
REMINDER: MARTY JACKLEY REPEATEDLY BREAKS CLEAN CAMPAIGN PLEDGE
Breaking his so-called “clean” campaign pledge, Marty Jackley has repeatedly launched unprovoked, false, and misleading attacks on Kristi Noem.
Jackley Pledge: “South Dakotans deserve a clean and honest campaign.”
3 DAYS LATER… Jackley attacks Noem for not signing his Clean Campaign Pledge.
Jackley Pledge: “I will conduct a factual and honest campaign.”
JACKLEY ACTIONS, March 24: Jackley falsely accuses Noem of supporting a $1.3 trillion spending bill. Noem voted NO on the bill.
Jackley Pledge: “I will be honest and forthcoming about my own record…”
JACKLEY ACTIONS, March 5: Jackley issues first campaign ad, which claims he created the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. But a June 2004 BIT agency review committee meeting reports: “In July 2002, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was created under BIT [Bureau of Information and Telecommunications Agency] and then was moved in May 2003 to the Attorney General’s office.” Jackley was not appointed as Attorney General until 2009.
Jackley Pledge: “I will not engage in, permit, fund or condone any negative, misleading or defamatory attacks against my opponent.”
JACKLEY ACTIONS, March 23, 29; April 24: Marty Jackley misleadingly claimed Noem didn’t support South Dakota’s most recent case before the Supreme Court, despite her signing a formal brief supporting South Dakota’s position. Reports from inside the courtroom may help explain Jackley’s reason for going negative, however. Leading tax publication, Tax Notes reports: “Jackley could not keep up with the amount of inquiries directed at him on why the Supreme Court should be the one to settle the issue.”
darn tesky pledges and facts
I’m about to repurpose my “nasty woman” Clinton shirt.
Keep the attack ads coming!
1) The assertion the difference of $37K represents a collapse of support is insulting to our intelligence.
2) I blasted Marty for his pledge and his subsequent blasting of Kristi for not signing that stupid waste of paper. But, if Marty said she voted yes when she voted no, he is wrong and should have corrected the record or apologized.
3) I read both versions of the Internet Crimes Task Force argument and wholly bought Marty’s explanation as he was involved as US Attorney in its creation and expansion as AG. This is one of those attacks that manipulates pieces of information to create a false narrative. Like Marty above, she owed him an apology and should have corrected the record. Noem’s bringing it up again is poor judgment.
4) I agree with Noem on the substance of the internet sales tax issue just as I disagree with her on teh Internet Crimes Task Force attack on Jackley. In both cases, there is selective manipulation of pieces of information to create a false narrative.
If you can’t say something ENTIRELY truthful in the negative about the other, could you just please stay on the positive about yourself?