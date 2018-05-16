Release: Yankton Attorney Steve Huff Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Yankton Attorney Steve Huff Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
YANKTON, SD: Yankton Attorney Steve Huff endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“I believe, from my experiences with Jason, he is fair, direct, to the point and follows up on key issues and so, for that reason, I certainly think he has the best temperament for the practice side of the Attorney General’s job.” Steve said. “Additionally, because of his substantial military experience, I believe Jason is also best suited for the administrative aspects of Attorney General.”
Steve stated “For all of those reasons I strongly support his candidacy and I would urge you to support Jason moving forward as the next state Attorney General.”
Steve has been an attorney since 1999 and is currently a partner with the law firm of Marlow, Woodward & Huff Prof. LLC in Yankton, South Dakota.
Ravnsborg has been using all that free time that he has wisely by campaigning non-stop for years. Can only imagine the shoes and tires he has gone thru criss-crossing the state. Looking forward to seeing him in the General election facing off with Means or Seiler.
Indeed. Ravnsborg’s nomination does seem inevitable, doesn’t it?
He keeps racking up the endorsements, seems like the majority of South Dakota supports him as the next AG.
I like his tagline #workingtirelesslyforsouthdakota that does seem to describe his campaign well.
I doubt the other 2 could last a week on his schedule…he does seem to be everywhere and I have heard some of our other congressional and gubernatorial candidates say he is the hardest worker…to me that means something.
To me, he is not running a campaign that he is entitled to it, but that he hopes to EARN our support. I cannot say the same for the other 2.
Isn’t Huff a Democrat? I’m sure he would like to see Seiler face Ravnsborg.
Huff is Republican.
You might be thinking of another candidate who has the endorsement of a democratic state’s attorney. But your logic about why a democrat would endorse a republican nominee for Convention is sound.
Steve Huff is a well respected member of the state bar and I see him being state bar president in the future. This is a powerful endorsement from another sector of the legal community.
First, law enforcement, then states attorneys and legislators and now reaching in to the state bar.
Jason seems to be the most well rounded to me. Maybe not the strongest prosecutor, but more evidence of being a solid attorney and leader both which is what I look to for an Attorney General.