Release: Yankton Attorney Steve Huff Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Yankton Attorney Steve Huff Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

YANKTON, SD: Yankton Attorney Steve Huff endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“I believe, from my experiences with Jason, he is fair, direct, to the point and follows up on key issues and so, for that reason, I certainly think he has the best temperament for the practice side of the Attorney General’s job.” Steve said. “Additionally, because of his substantial military experience, I believe Jason is also best suited for the administrative aspects of Attorney General.”

Steve stated “For all of those reasons I strongly support his candidacy and I would urge you to support Jason moving forward as the next state Attorney General.”

Steve has been an attorney since 1999 and is currently a partner with the law firm of Marlow, Woodward & Huff Prof. LLC in Yankton, South Dakota.

