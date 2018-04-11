Release: Yankton County States Attorney Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General 

Yankton County States Attorney Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

YANKTON, SD: Yankton County State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason is an attorney that I have faced in court many times, in both criminal and civil cases.” Klimisch said. “He is always well prepared and fights vigorously for his clients and is one of the hardest working attorneys I have ever met. I have seen him at his office late into the night many times in order to get everything done”.

Klimisch resides in Yankton, South Dakota, where he is a partner in the Klimisch Law Office. He has been the Yankton County States Attorney since 2005.

“Jason has the temperament and leadership skills that will him make an outstanding Attorney General.” Klimisch said. “He also has a number of ideas that I believe will assist law enforcement and state’s attorneys across our state in doing their jobs.” “Jason has my enthusiastic support and I urge you to support him as well.”

