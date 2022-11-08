Remember: Your vote is vital. Get out and exercise your vote today! November 8, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Just remember: Your Vote is Vital (from Harvey Comics, 1952) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Remember: Your vote is vital. Get out and exercise your vote today!”
Voted against Kristi Noem today, and for the first Democrat i have ever voted for also…..
She is the worst Republican “leader” i have ever met. Hopefully she will be gone soon.
The legislature will keep Smith in check. Time for a change.