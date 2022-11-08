One thought on “Remember: Your vote is vital. Get out and exercise your vote today!”

  1. Voted against Kristi Noem today, and for the first Democrat i have ever voted for also…..

    She is the worst Republican “leader” i have ever met. Hopefully she will be gone soon.

    The legislature will keep Smith in check. Time for a change.

