REMINDER: Former Gov. Frank L. Farrar to be Honored at State Capitol on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. – Former Governor Frank L. Farrar will be honored at the South Dakota State Capitol on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Public viewing will be allowed from 7 am to 11 am CT. A memorial ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda is scheduled for 1 pm to 2 pm.

Those wishing to pay their respects may enter the Capitol Building via the north doors (parking lot side). Those unable to attend may watch the memorial ceremony live on SDPB1 on air and cable as well as streaming on sd.net.

Access to the second-floor Rotunda will be closed at 11 am to allow time to set up for the memorial ceremony. Access will begin at 12:30 pm for that ceremony, again via the north doors. Circle Drive in front of the Capitol will close at 5 pm on Monday and remain closed to the public until after 3 pm on Tuesday.

Reverend Jason Mueller will officiate at the memorial ceremony. Mayor Clyde Fredrickson of Britton, SD will offer a welcome. Remembrances will be offered by Governor Kristi Noem and Former Governor Dennis Daugaard. The ceremony will include musical performances by Kate Wismer, vocalist, accompanied by Peggy Davidson, pianist, both of Britton, SD, and Shawn Cable, vocalist, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The ceremony will conclude with members of the South Dakota National Guard along with South Dakota Highway Patrol carrying the casket down the front steps of the Capitol. As the procession exits the Capitol, there will be a 21-gun salute and taps.

Former Governor Farrar’s funeral service has been set for Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Amacher Auditorium of Britton-Hecla High School, 759 5th Street, Britton, South Dakota 57430. Gov. Farrar will be laid to rest in Britton Cemetery following the service.

Governor Kristi Noem has requested that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise through sunset until Saturday, November 13, the day of Former Gov. Farrar’s interment.

