BREAKING: State Representative Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the second state legislator to test positive since the SD legislative session started.
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) February 8, 2021
One thought on “Rep. Chris Karr positive for COVID”
Was he in the middle of that picture of 90 maskless Republicans in Pierre the other day? It kinda looks like him.
And Kristi worries about pot making people stupid. Too late.