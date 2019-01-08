Rep. Dusty Johnson Announces Additional D.C. Staff Members

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced the remainder of his Washington, D.C. office staff.

“I wanted to hit the ground running on January 3rd, and I found the team who helped me do just that,” said Johnson. “These individuals possess the tools necessary to run a successful office that will truly benefit the people of South Dakota.”

John Weber will serve as a Senior Policy Advisor and will focus on agricultural policy. Most recently, he worked for Chairman Conaway’s House Agriculture Committee staff during the 2018 Farm Bill, and prior to that he worked for Rep. Kristi Noem. Weber is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a degree in Animal Science.

Carly Reedholm will join Representative Johnson’s office as the Scheduler and D.C. Operations Manager. She previously worked in the Texas State House of Representatives, and most recently served on the House Agriculture Committee as the Deputy Committee Clerk for more than three years. Reedholm grew up in Georgetown, Texas, and attended college at Texas Tech University, where she received a degree in Political Science.

Jazmine Kemp joins Rep. Johnson’s office as Press Secretary. Most recently, Kemp served in former Senator Dean Heller’s press shop. Prior to moving to D.C., she acted as the Communications Director for the Seattle GOP. Kemp grew up in Las Vegas, Nev., and attended Azusa Pacific University, where she received a degree in Political Science and Legal Studies.

Hannah Kagey joins the office as a Legislative Assistant and will focus on tribal policy. She previously held a policy position with the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations. Kagey is a graduate of Sioux Falls Christian High School and Augustana University, where she received her degree in Government and International Affairs.

Peter Dudziak joins the D.C. office as a Legislative Correspondent, and previously worked in former Rep. Paulsen’s (R-Minn.) office. Dudziak is a graduate of Saint John’s University in Minnesota, with a degree in Economics and Political Science.

Matthew Krall will serve in the D.C. office as the Special Assistant. Krall worked side by side with Rep. Johnson during the campaign, acting as his Executive Assistant. He previously interned for Senator Rounds in D.C. A South Dakota native, Krall recently graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University.

