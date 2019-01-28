Rep. Dusty Johnson Announces Seat on House Committee on Education and Labor

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today announced he will serve on the House Committee on Education and Labor for the 116th Congress.

“A seat on Education and Labor will allow me to effectively represent South Dakota’s workforce and students,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson. “High quality education and a strong workforce are critical to a state’s success, and I look forward to implementing policies that will empower South Dakota’s communities.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Congressman Dusty Johnson to the Committee on Education and Labor,” said House Education and Labor Committee Ranking Member Virginia Foxx. “Rep. Johnson will be an important member of the team as committee Republicans work to empower American families, small businesses, and workers in the 116th Congress.”

“Dusty Johnson understands what makes South Dakota’s technical education system the best in the nation,” said President Mike Cartney, Lake Area Technical Institute, Watertown, S.D. “He is the voice we need on the Education and Labor Committee to bring attention to the workforce shortage and the training options that technical education can provide to fulfill those needs.”

“I have had the privilege of working with Dusty for several years and he will be a valuable addition to the Committee on Education and Labor,” said South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn. “I am excited to work with him in this new role. Together we will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing higher education and the importance of providing affordable opportunities to qualified students in a rapidly changing world of technology and advancement. Success in public higher education addresses the needs of today’s society, but it also is able to look through the lens of tomorrow and identify future opportunities that benefit industry and people around the world. Dusty is someone who shares that same vision.”

