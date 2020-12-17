Republican Representative-elect Taylor Rehfeldt was live on facebook today at Sanford Medical receiving her first COVID-19 vaccination, and broadcast it to show that it’s no big deal, and perfectly safe when the vaccinations become available to the general public.
(In case you’re wondering, Taylor is a Nurse Anesthetist, so she’s on the front-line of health care in South Dakota). From Facebook:
3 thoughts on “Rep-Elect Taylor Rehfeldt gets her first COVID-19 Vaccination live”
Very proud to be represented by Taylor!
Bring on those vaccinations!
Some of you keep bragging about South Dakota’s low death rate from Covid. Last Spring, the northeast states were hit hard with a virus they didn’t know anything about. They had horrific numbers.
But, even taking that into consideration, our numbers are still bad.
We have 1 out of 371 residents in the US. Multiply 371 by our deaths (1,301) and you get 482,000. If the rest of the country had as many deaths as we’ve had, there would be 174,000 more fatalities than the country currently has.
Elk; please just go away and stop puking all over the positive things we have going for us here in South Dakota.
Representative Rehfeldt thank you for showing us all how easy it is to be a part of herd immunity stopping this China Virus in its ugly track.
Bravery is where it’s at today…..