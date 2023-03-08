You’ll have to filter through the rhetoric of the article coming from the website for the far-left Mother Jones publication, but in an article filed today by the magazine, South Dakota State Representative Fred Deutsch is the subject of a report which seems to credit him as being the father of the legislative movement across the country to ban transgender procedures on minors:
On a Saturday afternoon in August 2019, South Dakota Republican state Rep. Fred Deutsch sent an email to 18 anti-trans activists, doctors, and lawyers with the text of a bill he planned to introduce that would make it a felony for doctors to give transgender children under 16 gender-affirming medical care. “I have no doubt this will be an uphill battle when we get to session,” Deutsch warned the group.
“It was like Deutsch assembled a team of Navy SEALs—we were all trained killers in a specialty,” says Elisa Rae Shupe, a retired US Army soldier who became a vocal anti-trans advocate and participated in Deutsch’s working group after detransitioning.
And in South Dakota, Deutsch finally won the long battle this February, when Gov. Kristi Noem signed an updated version of his bill. The new law strips licenses from doctors who provide minors with gender-affirming care, and requires health care providers to gradually cut off puberty blockers and hormones for any kids they are already treating. That provision is expected to force some South Dakota teens to medically detransition by the end of 2023.
Deutsch returned to Twitter in February to celebrate the signing of the South Dakota ban. “This concludes the effort I began three years ago,” he tweeted, along with a picture of lawmakers toasting. “Many good people have worked to protect our children.”
3 thoughts on “Rep. Fred Deutsch credited as sparking genesis of legislation against sex changes for minors nationwide”
Good. it’s time to put a stop to medical charlatanism and fraud. In South Dakota we know that a gelding is not a mare, a steer is not a cow, and we can spay/neuter our pets but we can’t change their sex.
Gender-affirming care needs to go the way of snake oil, laetrile, elixirs promising eternal youth and every other bogus miracle cure. Pre-frontal lobotomy is still legal in this country; maybe they can try that, and Scramble what little brains they have left.
It’s odd that those of us who understand enough about animal husbandry to know it is physically impossible to change any creature’s sex are the ones being accused of promoting a religious belief.
“That provision is expected to force some South Dakota teens to medically detransition by the end of 2023.”
And all along they’ve been saying, “This is NOT happening in South Dakota.”
